Delta Legislative Assembly Impeaches Leader Over Gross misconduct

Former Director of Mobilization of the umbrella Ijaw youth group, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Media and Public Affairs, Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, has picked nomination form to contest for the position of Publicity Secretary in the March 6th, 2026 National Executive Pouncil polls of the apex Ijaw soci-ocultural organisation, the Ijaw National Congress (INC).

In a press statement by his media team, Ikuli said he was vying for the position to create a better and enduring legacy for the Ijaw nation, promising to serve with diligence and respect for the Ijaw nation when elected.

He noted that nobody from any other ethnic nationality in the world can tell the true Ijaw story more than the Ijaw people themselves, saying over the years actions and inactions of the Ijaw nation have been misconstrued and mistaken for something else.

The statement read in parts: “Over the years, we, Ijaws, with the richest history, have allowed others to tell our history. In doing so, they have mutilated and doctored our history.

“They present Ijaws as beggars even when, as the richest tribe in the Nigerian state, we have continued to feed the entire country of over 350 tribes and ethnic groups since 1956, when crude oil and gas were discovered in commercial quantities and quality in Ijaw land.

“In human history, Ijaw people have never been conquered by any of our neighbours, not even the European explorers and adventurers and later colonialists.

“The Europeans were trade partners of Ijaws when civilization was still far from many tribes, yet they portrayed Ijaws as victims and conquered people.

“Ijaws are the most hospitable people. It is only in Ijaw land that visitors feel very comfortable and safe without fear of food poisoning, betrayal, or death. Ijaws treat visitors as families and great assets. Ijaws do not joke or gamble with relationships with outsiders. Yet, they erroneously describe us as unfriendly people.”

Ikuli added that Ijaws are some of the most peaceful humans on earth, yet others portray them as violent and very hostile people, noting that at times people from other tribes deliberately distort and bastardize history and happenings in the Ijaw land so as to gag Ijaws.

“At times people of other ethnic groups want to stop us from telling the story of our contributions to the peace, unity, growth, and development of the country. Despite our immeasurable sacrifices, they make us feel very insignificant and unappreciated.

“Ijaw is the fourth largest tribe in a country of over 350 tribes and ethnic groups that were hitherto independent nations, empires, emirates and kingdoms before the amalgamation of Northern and Southern protectorates, yet they portray us as minority.

“How can the fourth largest tribe in a country of over 350 tribes and ethnic groups be a minority?”, he queried.

The aspirant alleged that the endless balkanization of Ijaw territories were fruitless attempts to weaken the Ijaw nation and destroy her greatness and Ijawness, saying that the Ijaw nation has some of the best brains in the world, yet citizens of the ethnic group are being portrayed as lazy, unproductive, and unsuccessful.

“Oftentimes people from other ethnic groups portray us as very lazy, just to deliberately seek to make us lose our self-esteem and self-confidence. Ijaws have some of the richest cultural heritage, yet they try to portray us as inferior beings.

“As far back as the 12th century, when many were still struggling with the issue of self-consciousness amidst identity crisis, Ijaws were already a very organized and highly formidable people.

“Ijaws can boast of one of the oldest democracies in the world. I call it ‘Ijaw Traditional Democracy’.

“As far back as the 12th century, when the first European explorers and adventurers, precisely Portuguese, arrived Ijaw land, they discovered that Ijaw societies, our great kingdoms, were living well organized lifestyles.

“We had Amanyanabo-in-Council, Ebenanaowei-in-Council, Pere-in-Council, and others who worked in great synergy with community paramount rulers. While our kings served as today’s judiciary, our regular gatherings at town squares, now town hall meetings, served as legislature and executive, while able bodied men and warriors served as army and police.

“So, Ijaws had very organized and prosperous villages, towns, and kingdoms.

“It was the well organized systems in Ijaw land that made the British Crown and their various trade merchants and agents to sign several trade partnership agreements and treaties with many Ijaw kingdoms.

“Before the advent of crude oil and gas, Ijaw communities boasted of sufficiencies in terms of food, timber, palm oil, and others. As a matter of fact, as far back as the 18th century, palm oil from Ijaw land dominated the European market.

“Ijaw Nation, which is one of the oldest and greatest tribes in the African continent, has the richest history, yet they deliberately denigrate, demonize, and portray Ijaws in very bad light in order to destroy our Ijawness.

“Multitudes admire our rich cultural heritage in secret, but condemn and speak against it in public. They deliberately do this to make us hate and even reject our natural endowments and heritage. It is time to tell the Ijaw rich history to the world. It is time to speak naked and undiluted truth to power.

“Throughout my service to the Ijaw Nation as the National Director of Mobilization and Chairman, Action Committee of the most revered Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, and even as Acting President of the IYC Worldwide, there is no record anywhere that I collected a dime from any public office, company or individual in the name of Ijaw struggle. I only fought for employment opportunities, which I shared among the zones.

“At the age of 49, no individual can accuse me of betraying or stealing a dime belonging to another person.

“I have consciously lived a decent, honest, and sincere lifestyle that has never betrayed public trust. I promise and assure the Ijaw Nation that I shall serve diligently to the best of my knowledge and ability as the National Publicity Secretary of the most revered Ijaw National Congress (INC) and I will make the Ijaw Nation proud as its image maker”, he stated.