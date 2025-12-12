Tinubu Opens Bodo-Bonny Road …Fubara Expresses Gratitude

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has temporarily opened for use, the 37.9-kilometre Bodo-Bonny Road, ending years of only river crossings and helicopter rides, for residents of the historic Bonny Kingdom and surrounding Ogoni communities.

?Represented by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, at the opening ceremony at Bodo, in Gokana Local Government Area and Bonny, in Bonny Local Government Area axis of the road, respectively, President Tinubu described the road as a flagship achievement of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

?He proclaimed, “The dream of the Bonny Kingdom has come true; the dream of the Bodo Kingdom has come true. No more risky journeys through the busy Bonny River, no more expensive helicopters, no more untold hardships to reach this blessed island.

?“For now, the road is open only for light vehicles from 7a.m. to 7p.m. daily. Heavy-duty trucks, motorcycles and tricycles are barred until final completion targeted for March 2026.”

President ?Tinubu applauded the efforts of Julius Berger, especially the Project Manager, who he said ensured that no obstacle stood in the way of the project.

?He called for greater collaboration with Rivers State Government to enable the construction trailer parks at each section of the Bodo and Bonny road.

?He warned that indiscriminate parking by trucks would not be acceptable as it would accelerate the road’s deterioration.

?Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, thanked President Tinubu for rescuing the project from abandonment and appealed for more federal interventions.

?He said, “This is the temporary opening of the Bonny-Bodo Road but Mr President it is a permanent joy for the people of Bonny, Bodo and Rivers State. We thank you for what you are doing for the people of the Niger Delta Region. Because of our natural environment, we face different obstacles, like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more.”

?The Senate Committee on Works Chairman, Senator Barinada Mpigi appreciated President Tinubu’s love for Ogoni people and pledged continued support for the administration.

?Julius Berger’s Project Manager, Mr. Tim Nippert, confirmed that 35km of the dual carriageway were fully motorable, assuring delivery of the remaining sections in the first quarter of 2026.

?The Bodo-Bonny Road with 11 bridges, is the first federal road linking the mainland directly to Bonny Island, home to Nigeria LNG and other multi-billion dollar oil and gas investments.

?The multi-billion-naira project, awarded on December 11, 2014, and commenced on October 20, 2017, is being constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.