RSG Lists Key Areas of 2026 Budget 

The Rivers State Government says its 2026 Budget will focus more on revamping the education sector as well as completing all ongoing projects in the State.

Also to be given priority include healthcare, infrastructure, youth unemployment and security.

Principal Secretary to the Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ayebaesin Beredugo, said this during the 2026 Pre Budget Workshop and Public Consultation on the 2026 Budget Estimate, organised by the Rivers Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the key sectors of the proposed budget include education, youth employment, healthcare, security, and completion of all ongoing projects in the State.

He said 70 percent of the budget will focus more on infrastructural delivery, stressing that all ongoing projects will be completed, while award of new projects will be minimal.

Beredugo said the State will be among the first in the country to establish a State Police if the National Assembly gives its endorsement, adding however, that the State will continue to work with the Federal Police to ensure security of lives and property in the State.

He said youth unemployment will be tackled through massive skills acquisition programme, while overheads to Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAS ) will increase.

He said the revoked contract on the rehabilitation of the Rivers State Secretariat will be re-awarded as government is currently reviewing it.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Imaonyani Ephraim-George, said the workshop was to get the inputs of all stakeholders towards the preparation of the budget.

According to her, aside the Ministries Departments and Agencies which are arms of the government, others whose inputs are also needed in the preparation of the budget are market women, persons with disabilities, civil society organisations, students groups, among others.

George said the governor was desirous of broadening the scope of citizens participation in the budgeting process by involving all strata of the society.