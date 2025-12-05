Politics
Tinubu Increases Ambassador-nominees to 65, Seeks Senate’s Confirmation
President Bola Tinubu has increased the number of Ambassador-nominees to 65 and forwarded their names to the Senate for confirmation.
The president’s request, read in plenary Thursday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, consists of 34 career ambassadors and High Commissioners as well as 31 non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.
The Presidency had last week released the names of 32 ambassador-nominees, featuring names of some prominent Nigerians.
Notable nominees among the non-career ambassador-nominees are: Sen. Ita Enang from Akwa-Ibom, Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo) and Sen. Folasade Bent (Adamawa) and Segun Ige (Edo)
Three ambassador-nominees, namely: Kayode Are (Ogun), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa) and Ayodele Oke (Oyo), earlier forwarded to the senate, had been screened by the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The new nominees had consequently been forwarded to the committee for screening within one week.
The full list of the ambassadorial nominees per state reads: “Ezenwa Chukwuemeka (Abia), Maimuna Ibrahim (Adamawa), Monica Ogochukwu (Anambra), Mohammed Lele (Bauchi),
Endoni Sindo (Bayelsa) and Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno).
Others are Jane Adams Michael (Cross River), Clark Alexandra (Delta), Chimma Davies (Ebonyi),
Oduma Ehinose (Edo ), Segun Ige (Edo), Adeyemi Emmanuel (Ekiti), Onaga Kingsley (Enugu) and Magaji Umar (Jigawa).
Other nominees in the category of Career Ambassadors are Mohammed Dahiru (Kaduna), AbdulSalam Zayat (Kano), Shehu Barde ( Katsina ), Aminu Nasiu ( Katsina ), Abubakar Musa-Musa ( Kebbi) ,Mohammed Idris ( Kebbi) ,
Bako Adamu Umar (Kogi).
” The rest are: Sulu Gambari (Kwara), Ramata Mohammed (Lagos), Shaga John Shama (Nasarawa), Salau Mohammed (Niger) and Ibrahim Danlami (Niger).
Others are: Adeola Mopelola (Ogun),
Ruben Samuel (Ondo), Akand Adekola (Osun), Adedokun Esther (Oyo), Gedagi Joseph (Plateau), Luther Ayokalata (Rivers), Danladi Yaku (Taraba) and Bello Dogondaji (Zamfara).
Names on the list of the 31 non-career ambassadorial nominees are Sen. Grace Bent (Adamawa), Sen. Eta Enang (Akwa – Ibom), Nkechi Okocha (Anambra ),
Mahmood Yakubu (Bauchi), Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa).
They include Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue), retired Vice Adm. Ibok Ibas ( Cross River), Abasi Braimah (Edo) and Erelu Adebayo (Ekiti).
Others are: Olumilua Ayotunwa (Ekiti),
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Mrs. Chioma Ohakim (Imo ), retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Kano State).
“The rest are; Tasiu Maigari (Katsina), Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu (Kogi) and Olufemi Pedro (Lagos) “Mohammed Aliyu (Nasarawa State),
Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo) Joseph Iji (Ondo), Fani-Kayode (Osun), Prof. O. Adewole (Osun), Florence Ajimobi (Oyo), Lola Akande (Oyo), Prof. Nora Daduut (Plateau), Yakubu Gambo (Plateau).
“Chukwujinka Okocha (Rivers ), Haruna Abubakar ( Sokoto ), Jerry Samuel Manwe (Taraba) and Adamu Nangree (Yobe).
Makarfi Resigns As PDP BoT Secretary
Senator Makarfi’s resignation comes on the heels of the national convention that saw the emergence of the new Chairman of PDP, Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN).
In his letter of resignation, which was addressed to the PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Monday evening, the former governor said, “Chairman and Members of the Board of Trustees may recall that about two months ago I had resigned as Secretary of the Board and posted same on the Board’s WhatsApp platform.
“Mr Chairman, you may also recall that you personally urged me to stay on until after a convention that produced a Chairman.”
He added that the principal reason he initially tendered his resignation then “and now, was and is still my belief that the National Chairman of the Party and Secretary of the Board of Trustees should not come from the same geopolitical zone.
“Now that a chairman has emerged from the North West, where I come from, it’s necessary to give him full space to do the needful. Accordingly, I hereby formally resign as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from today, November 17th, 2025.”
While commending the BoT Chairman for his support during his tenure as Secretary of the Board, he stressed, “I truly appreciate the very respectful relationship between us during my period as Secretary,” adding that, “I also appreciate all Board members for their support and the good relationship that prevailed during my period as Secretary.”
Meanwhile, Dr Turaki on Monday pledged to ensure that power returns to the Nigerian people, urging the judiciary to uphold the tenets of democracy.
Dr Turaki, while giving his acceptance speech after the swearing-in of new officers at the end of the Elective Convention of the PDP in Ibadan, assured that there will be “no more impunity, no more suppression of the will of Nigerians”.
The chairman appealed to the judiciary to uphold the principles of stare decision, abiding by the decisions of the Supreme Court, and not to “willingly or unwillingly put yourselves in a situation where, rightly or wrongly, it may be assumed, correctly or incorrectly, that you are part and parcel of the process to truncate Nigerian democracy.”
According to him, the new leadership of the party would be open to listening to the yearnings of members, with a view to aligning with their will, declaring that “No more monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” adding that “if baboon wants to chop, baboon must be seated to work.”
He noted that the PDP has maintained its original name, motto and logo, unlike the other parties that started with it, making it a recognised brand anywhere in Nigeria.
