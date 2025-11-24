Cleric Tasks APC On Internal Stability, Warns Otti

Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State governor on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Wisdom Ikuli, has taken a swipe on persons he alleged were hiding under the guise of old sentiments to fight the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

He said one thing politicians of various divides in the state have forgotten was that before the inception of the administration of the governor, leadership and governance in the state were made the exclusive rights and preserves of just a few political actors.

Hon. Ikuli alleged that participation in active politics, which seemed to have been the only ticket and guarantee for government patronage in the state, has changed since the inception of the Senator Diri’s administration.

“Before the ‘ASSURED Prosperity’ administration of his excellency, Senator Douye Diri, there were two broad categories of Bayelsans: politicians and beneficiaries of government patronage and spectators. But the coming into office of the prosperity governor changed all these and gave all Bayelsans equal opportunity and access to government.

“There’re incidents and situations where public officers even referred to state resources as their money. It was so because they were the then Chief Custodians of the commonwealth and patrimony of the state who were elected to hold and also manage the resources in trust.

“Few years ago, there was less emphasis on competence and performance. It was a case of ‘my turn versus wait for your turn’ to do whatever you like.

“Again, it was a known fact that Bayelsa State was regularly in the news for negative reasons. So, the lack or near absence of development and the negative impressions about the state resulted in her isolation, but the advent of the ‘ASSURED Prosperity Administration’ has changed the whole narrative.

“Under the ASSURED Prosperity administration, government and governance is all inclusive. All Bayelsans are partakers and critical stakeholders. As a matter of fact, you do not need to know anyone in government to get available benefits that are always thrown open to all, irrespective of political party affiliations”, he added.

The governor’s aide, who described him as ‘God sent’, noted that Senator Diri was specifically brought in by God for the mission to change the story of the State and her citizens.

“What is happening in Bayelsa State is exactly what happened in Akwa Ibom State, where at a point, Akwa Ibomites were ashamed to introduce themselves as Akwa Ibomites. Most of them claimed their old identity as people from Cross River State. And so it was that God brought Senator Godswill Akpabio to change the story of his state when he was governor.

“Today, Gov. Douye Diri has turned the whole of Bayelsa State to a construction site with roads and bridges criss-crossing everywhere. Government’s edifices, health centres, primary and secondary school buildings are not counted as major projects in the Diri’s administration, and I say so because they are almost countless, and are everywhere.

“Sadly and unfortunately too, some insignificant leaders without positive impacts on their people are trying to create impressions that Gov. Douye Diri left the PDP that gave him a platform to the APC. For this group of leaders and their followers that make up less than 5% of Bayelsans, their only credential is that they have remained in PDP for eternity.

“Bayelsans are not gullible. Vast majority of the people of the state know that political party is like a vehicle that conveys people from one destination to another. What is most important is the destination where available opportunities are harnessed and appropriated for the common good of the people”, Hon. Ikuli maintained.

The Governor’s Technical Adviser restated that it was no longer secret that citizens of the State were eye witnesses to the fact that investors are now relocating from many places to the State due to the conducive business and investment atmosphere that the governor has created, noting

that the State’s number one citizen has not only restored peace and unity to the state, but that he is also working with stakeholders and various security agencies to make Bayelsa the safest in the country.

“The community policing strategy of the state is so unique that many states are emulating it. Governor Diri has successfully set a leadership and development standard for successive administrations to build upon as the state is no longer among the ones that are disregarded due to the vision and leadership style of our God-sent governor.

“The earlier those who are conspiring to paint the governor in bad light wake up to the realities of the time, the better for them. Never again shall Bayelsa State be entrusted to unserious characters whose only credentials is the number of years they have played politics and also stayed in a particular political party.

“Our Governor, Senator Douye Diri, is the greatest thing that has happened to our contemporary democracy. He is a God-sent leader that is leading very well, while we are following him”, the governor’s adviser said.