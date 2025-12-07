The factional National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Abayomi Arabambi, has said President Bola Tinubu should not have nominated former presidential spokesman Mr Reno Omokri for the role of ambassador.

Mr Arabambi stated that all other ambassadorial nominees deserved to be on the list except Mr Omokri, due to his past record of criticizing the president.

During a live television interview, Mr Arabambi said the Constitution of Nigeria gives President Tinubu the right and prerogative to appoint ambassadors.

He, however, noted that these nominations must be confirmed by the Senate to take effect.

Mr Arabambi said: “Now that the president has the prerogative to nominate his ambassadors, they would go before the Senate and their resumes presented to the Senate for approval.

“I believe that the Akpabio-led Senate would definitely do justice. If you remember, a lot of them were nominated for ministers and some were returned.

“So no matter the political hirakiri being generated by forces condemning some of the ambassadorial nominees, somebody was saying that they ought to be in jail, you are not the court.

“I think they should allow the Senate to do the proper work, and all of us should watch it because they would normally ask them to stand on the podium and reel out their resumes to Nigerians.

“I believe that everyone nominated, except one person whom I felt the president ought not to have considered, is Reno.

“While Reno Omokri is qualified, his history of criticizing the president on some occasions may count against him.”