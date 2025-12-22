HILDA DOKUBO ASSUMES CHAIRMANSHIP, DENIES FACTIONS IN RIVERS LP

Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State, Madam Hilda Dokubo, has described those who claimed factionalization of the party in the state as jokers.

Speaking during a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Madam Dokubo said the Labour Party in Rivers State has only one executive council headed by her.

She said she was dully elected by the party as the state chairman during the state Congress of the party held in Port Harcourt.

“There are no factions, so if anyone is coming to talk about faction, the person is just being childish”, she said.

According to her, the congress which brought her in as the state chairman was monitored by The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the national secretariat of the party.

She also claimed that the Senator Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee had been dissolved for a very long by those who brought her.

“Nenadi Usman has been dissolved by the very people who appointed her, so how can somebody who has been dissolved of her assignments by the very people who appointed her now claim anything “, she queried.

Madam Dokubo emphasized that the congress that brought her was legitimate as it was dully monitored by both INEC and the national secretariat of the party.

“There are no factions in the labour party, I am the elected chairman by congress. Before I was appointed, but now I am elected chairman by congress”, she emphasized.

She described the claims by one Mr Gogo Wellington that he is the state chairman as a big joke, claiming that Mr Wellington had ceased to be a member of the party for a very long time.

“Gogo ceased to be a member of the party, so please, forget Gogo”, she said.

She also alleged that Mr Wellington, who was a member of the Obidient Movement, had left the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress ( ADC).

“Gogo was a member of the support group which we all belong to. We were all members of the Obidient Movement and some of us became members of the Labour Party and immediately ADC was introduced, Gogo left the Labour Party completely. He is not a member of the Labour Party”, she insisted.

Madam Dokubo said Mr Favour Reuben, who was said to have been suspended, is now the Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party.

Madam Dokubo urged all Labour Party supporters in Rivers State to remain calm as her executive council was intact.