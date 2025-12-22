DEFECTION: FUBARA HAS ENDED SPECULATIONS ABOUT POLITICAL FUTURE — NWOGU

Chairman of the Omuma Simplified Elders’ Council, Chief Cyril Nwogu, says the defection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought to an end speculations regarding the governor’s continuation in office beyond 2027.

Chief Nwogu, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, also hailed the governor for the bold move, stressing that Rivers State is now fully reintegrated into the national politics.

“I commend the governor for his courage, boldness and simplicity in defecting to the All Progressive Congress.

“His defection has brought to an end the threats and speculations against Governor Fubara’s continuity in office, beyond 2027”, he said.

The Omuma Simplified Elders Council Chairman, who is also a principal member of Omuma Concerned Elders, also declared the readiness of his group to mobilize support for the governor.

According to him, Omuma people were solidly behind the mandate and leadership of Governor Fubara and prayed that God would grant the governor divine protection.

He also thanked the governor for ensuring that contractors working on the Umuelechi-Umuagwuozhia road in Omuma Local Government Area returned to site, adding that Omuma people will remain grateful to Governor Fubara.

Speaking on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) solar powered street lights project in Omuma LGA, Chief Nwogu thanked the project coordinators, Mr. Chidi Nwankwo and Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, for bringing such projects to Omuma people.

He, however, noted that most of the solar panels have gone bad, and appealed to the council Chairman, Hon. Uchechukwu Obasi, to appoint electricity/solar project advisers to monitor and report faulty solar panels for maintenance and immediate replacement.

Chief Nwogu urged Omuma people to support Hon. Obasi and appealed to the council chairman to ensure the continuity of projects that were initiated by the Hon. Promise Reginald led administration.

By: John Bibor