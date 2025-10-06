Sports
WCQ: Chelle makes late squad adjustment as injuries hit Squad
Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches have been disrupted by a series of injuries, prompting head coach Eric Chelle to revise his squad ahead of this month’s fixtures against Lesotho and the Benin Republic.
The Super Eagles, already missing key players such as Ola Aina, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika due to club-level injuries, confirmed that Cyriel Dessers and Bright Osayi-Samuel have also been ruled out.
Osayi-Samuel, who recently signed for Birmingham City, has been nursing a knock that kept him out of his club’s recent match against Wrexham. Dessers’ absence further reduces Nigeria’s attacking options, leaving Chelle with limited forward choices.
In response to the growing list of absentees, Chelle has called up Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi and Crystal Palace midfielder Christantus Uche as replacements. Both players are expected to join the team’s training camp ahead of the qualifiers.
Sanusi, who played a key role in Nigeria’s run to the Africa Cup of Nations final, returns to the national team after recovering from a long-term injury that kept him out of action for over a year. His inclusion is seen as a boost to the team’s defensive structure.
Uche, one of the emerging players in the current generation of Nigerian internationals, made his senior debut for the Super Eagles in June. His invitation offers him another opportunity to establish himself within the national setup.
Meanwhile, there are fresh concerns over Werder Bremen full-back Felix Agu, who sustained an injury in a Bundesliga match against St. Pauli. His fitness will be assessed before Nigeria’s opening qualifier.
Coach Chelle’s revised 23-man squad now blends experienced internationals with younger players as Nigeria seek to secure maximum points from the two matches.
The team will first face Lesotho before travelling to Cotonou for the encounter against Benin Republic.
The back-to-back fixtures are crucial for Nigeria’s qualification hopes, with the Super Eagles currently needing victories to stay competitive in their group for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
UNICAL Ready To Host 2026 NUGA Games
The University of Calabar has been officially announced as the host of the 2026 Nigerian University Games Association Games, bringing the country’s most celebrated university sports festival back to Calabar after 35 years.
The announcement was made on Friday by Dr Michael Ajibua, Acting President of the Nigerian University Games Association, accompanied by Mr Yunusa Bazza, Secretary-General, and Prof. Musa Yakasai, Chairman of the technical committee.
The pronouncement was formally presented to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, in her office, with the Local Organising Committee led by Papa Enamhe and other key stakeholders in attendance.
Ahead of the official declaration, the Nigerian University Games Association delegation conducted a comprehensive tour of proposed venues, including the U.J. Esuene Sports Complex, where they inspected the basketball court, swimming pool, table tennis and squash courts, as well as the stadium pitch.
He praised the institution’s readiness, stressing that it already has world-class facilities capable of hosting the Games within six months.
Prof. Yakasai echoed this sentiment, affirming that 90 per cent of the facilities are already in place and emphasising that the University of Calabar is poised to host the best Nigerian University Games Association Games in history, just as it did in 1990.
The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Cross River State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Agnes Atsu, who pledged full support on behalf of the state government under Governor Bassey Otu.
She described the development as a welcome innovation aligned with the administration’s people-focused agenda.
In her remarks, an elated Prof. Obi expressed gratitude to the Nigerian University Games Association for entrusting the University of Calabar with the hosting rights.
Tinubu Lauds Lagos Over E1 electric powerboat championship
President Bola Tinubu has thrown Nigeria’s weight behind clean energy and marine innovation as Lagos made history on Friday, hosting Africa’s first E1 electric powerboat race.
Tinubu in a goodwill message on Friday, quoted in a statement by Lagos Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, praised Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the sponsors for bringing the championship to Nigeria, describing it as a milestone for clean energy and marine innovation.
He said Lagos was making history as the first African city to host the E1 championship, joining Monaco, London, Jeddah, and Venice on the global calendar.
“This championship is not merely a thrilling spectacle on water but a statement of intent.
The President linked the event to his administration’s vision for the blue economy, noting that the government is committed to building prosperity around renewable energy, marine tourism, and coastal infrastructure.
“By investing in our coastal infrastructure, marine tourism, and renewable energy, we create jobs, open new opportunities for youth, and strengthen Nigeria’s place in the global community,” he added.
Tinubu, who described himself as a “proud Lagosian,” said the championship affirmed the state’s reputation as a bold and forward-looking city.
He added,”Lagos, the cultural capital of Nigeria, the heartbeat of our economy, and a symbol of our resilience, is the perfect host. Its vibrant waterways and dynamic people embody the spirit of competition, creativity and hospitality.
“I commend Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his team, and all partners, particularly the E1 and sponsors of this event, for the vision and hard work that made this possible.”
At the opening ceremony held at the Lagos Boat Club in Ikoyi, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Tinubu, currently in Lagos, had expressed excitement about the event and would watch the final race on Sunday from his Ikoyi residence.
The opening day featured a boat regatta led by Sanwo-Olu and state officials, followed by shakedown runs by the competing teams ahead of the weekend races.
Sanwo-Olu said the competition was not only about sports but also a platform to showcase Lagos’ capacity for global events and sustainability.
“For us in Lagos, the E1 Lagos GP, the first to be held in Africa, is a befitting accolade to a sports-loving people and a government that knows the place of sports in human development.
“E1 Lagos GP is more than a race; it is a celebration of Lagos’ dynamism. The Spirit of Lagos. Besides, it is a vivid testimony of our growing influence and energy,” the governor said.
Captain Dreams U-20 World Cup title
Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi says Nigeria have the quality to win the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
The defender expressed optimism despite the team’s rocky start to the tournament, which saw them lose 1-0 to Norway in their opening match.
Aliyu Zubairu’s side bounced back with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia on Friday, with Bameyi converting a stoppage-time penalty to secure all three points.
The 19-year-old centre-back, who was named Man of the Match for his commanding performance, believes the win can inspire the team to glory.
“I’m happy we got the three points after losing the first game,” Bameyi told Tidesports source.
“Nothing is impossible in football. It’s a tournament that my country hasn’t managed to win yet, and I think we’ve got the quality in our squad to do what it takes.”
Nigeria face Colombia in their final Group F match on Monday, needing a victory to advance to the knockout stage.
The seven-time African champions currently sit third in the group with three points from two games.
Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga, who plays for Norwegian club Molde, echoed his captain’s confidence ahead of the crucial clash.
“Our next game is against Colombia in the last group match. We hope to win again so we can move to the next stage,” Daga said.
The ideal scenario for Nigeria would be defeating Colombia while hoping Norway fail to beat Saudi Arabia, which would see the Flying Eagles top the group.
