CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance 

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt head coach, Finidi George, has lauded his players (boys) after they defeated Les Aigles du Congo 1-0 in the second leg of preliminary round of the CAF Champions League (CAFCL).

He admitted that the game was a perfect display of football artistry from both sides but believe that his players will grow stronger against Black Bulls in the second preliminary round in Mozambique.

.

Finidi said this on Sunday shortly after his side saw off Les Aigles du Congo 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

This feat qualified the pride of Rivers State for the second round of the preliminary stage by 1-0 goal aggregate, as their opponents forced them to goalless draw in Congo.

“It was not far from a perfect display, my players to get the job done by getting the only goal of the game. We know it has not been easy, but we’ll build on this win.

“The most important thing is that we have scaled through this round and now we will focus on our next opponent” Finidi said.

He noted that the players were nervous in the first half and missed key opportunities to seal the tie early.

” We had chances, but there were lapses and mistakes, during first half break we advised them to calm down, in the second half, we also created more opportunities but could not convert the chances as they come ” he said.

Finidi also explained the inexperience of his squad, with several players making their continental debut.

“Most of my players have not played at this level before, so the nervousness was expected. In every game, they’ll gain confidence. I’m not worried, they will get better,” he stated.

The former Super Eagles Coach assured fans that Rivers United are ready for the Mozambican champions and make a statement.

“We’ll prepare well for the Black Bull. It’s going to be tough but this win gives us something to build on” he added.

Rivers United will travel to Maputo for the first leg of the second preliminary on October 17, 2025 before returning to Uyo for the return leg where the winner over the two legs will make it into the group stage of the CAFCL.

By: Kiadum Edookor