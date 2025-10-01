Connect with us

Sports

Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship 

Published

14 hours ago

on

A badminton fever has gripped Umuahia with the arrival of over 150 athletes and 60 officials from 14 countries for the maiden Abia International Para-Badminton and All-African Badminton Championship.

The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.  On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.

Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.

Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.

“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.

“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Sports

CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance 

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt head coach, Finidi George, has lauded his players (boys) after they defeated Les Aigles du Congo 1-0 in the second leg of preliminary round of the CAF Champions League (CAFCL).
He admitted that the game was a perfect display of football artistry from both sides but believe that his players  will  grow stronger against Black Bulls in the second preliminary round in Mozambique.
.
Finidi said this on Sunday shortly after his side saw off Les Aigles du Congo 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
 This feat qualified the pride of Rivers State for the second round of the preliminary stage by 1-0 goal aggregate, as their opponents forced them to goalless draw in Congo.
“It was not far from a perfect display, my players to get the job done by getting the only goal of the game. We know it has not been easy, but we’ll build on this win.
“The most important thing is that we have scaled through this round and  now we will focus on our next opponent” Finidi said.
He noted that the players were nervous in the first half and missed key opportunities to seal the tie early.
” We had chances, but there were lapses and mistakes, during first half break we advised them to  calm down, in the second half, we also created more opportunities but could not convert the chances as they come ” he said.
Finidi also explained the inexperience of his squad, with several players making their continental debut.
“Most of my players have not played at this level before, so the nervousness was expected. In every game, they’ll gain confidence. I’m not worried, they will get better,” he stated.
The former Super Eagles Coach assured fans that Rivers United are ready for the Mozambican champions and make a statement.
“We’ll prepare well for the Black Bull. It’s going to be tough but this win gives us something to build on” he added.
Rivers United will travel to Maputo for the first leg of the second preliminary on October 17, 2025 before returning to Uyo for the return leg where the winner over the two legs will make it into the group stage of the CAFCL.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Continue Reading

Sports

FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway 

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.

Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.

Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.

Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.

Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.

Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.

 

Continue Reading

Sports

CCL: “Rivers United will get better”

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

Rivers United coach Finidi George has turned his attention to their CAF Champions League second preliminary round game against Mozambican side, Black Bulls, after overcoming Les Aigles du Congo in the first round, Tidesports source report.

The Pride of Rivers booked their place in the second round on Sunday, thanks to a 1-0 win over the Congolese side at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. They had earned a goalless draw in Kinshasa a week before.

Defender Stephen Manyo grabbed the goal for Rivers United on the stroke of halftime after reacting quickly to Ubong Friday’s free kick, which was parried by the opponent’s goalkeeper.

The win set up a clash against Black Bulls in the round next month, and the coach has harped on the need to restrategise.

“We are quite happy with the victory; it was not an easy one, but we will take that 1-0 victory any day, anytime,” Finidi said after Sunday’s win.

“We are looking forward to the next round, which is the most important. We see a lot of lapses and mistakes, and that has pushed us to get better. We will get better, and I’m not quite worried. Now we have to plan for the next match, especially about finishing.”

Rivers United and Nigeria Premier Football League champions Remo Stars are Nigeria’s surviving clubs in the preliminaries of the continental assignments, no thanks to the elimination of Kwara United and Abia Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Remo Stars also have a date with Mamelodi Sundowns in the second round next month.

Continue Reading

Trending