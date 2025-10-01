Sports
FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.
Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.
Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.
Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.
Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.
Sports
CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance
Sports
Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship
The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.
Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.
Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.
“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.
“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”
Sports
CCL: “Rivers United will get better”
The Pride of Rivers booked their place in the second round on Sunday, thanks to a 1-0 win over the Congolese side at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. They had earned a goalless draw in Kinshasa a week before.
Defender Stephen Manyo grabbed the goal for Rivers United on the stroke of halftime after reacting quickly to Ubong Friday’s free kick, which was parried by the opponent’s goalkeeper.
The win set up a clash against Black Bulls in the round next month, and the coach has harped on the need to restrategise.
“We are quite happy with the victory; it was not an easy one, but we will take that 1-0 victory any day, anytime,” Finidi said after Sunday’s win.
“We are looking forward to the next round, which is the most important. We see a lot of lapses and mistakes, and that has pushed us to get better. We will get better, and I’m not quite worried. Now we have to plan for the next match, especially about finishing.”
Rivers United and Nigeria Premier Football League champions Remo Stars are Nigeria’s surviving clubs in the preliminaries of the continental assignments, no thanks to the elimination of Kwara United and Abia Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Remo Stars also have a date with Mamelodi Sundowns in the second round next month.
