Warri Wolves, Delta Queens commend Governor for donating buses to clubs

Players and officials of Warri Wolves and Delta Queens football clubs have commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for donating four buses to the teams.

The Governor, on Wednesday evening, presented four brand-new buses to the two teams.

At the presentation held at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori said the gesture was aimed at motivating the teams to perform better in their domestic and international competitions.

Each club received a Toyota Coaster bus and a Toyota Hiace bus.

Oborevwori explained that the donation was prompted by recent challenges faced by the teams, including travel hitches due to old vehicles.

According to him, providing reliable and comfortable vehicles is part of his administration’s commitment to sports development in the state.

“Delta State is doing very well in sports across Nigeria. But we must continue to motivate our players to do even better,” the governor said.