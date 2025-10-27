Oil & Energy
Proffer Solutions To Energy Crisis, PTI Urges FG. Stakeholders
Oil & Energy
Hysteria Clashes with Missing Oil Barrels
Oil & Energy
Monarchs Task FG On Host Communities’ Welfare ………As PINL Targets 2000 Women For Empowerment
“Every community would say those who are going to break the pipelines are from your community. How much more ability do we have as traditional rulers? How much power do we think we have?
“Pass our message to the government. Tell them it is time to not only put it into law and give authority to the traditional rulers but it’s time to implement it because if you don’t implement it nothing will happen”.
Also speaking, the Coordinator, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Samuel Nnee, said people of the host communities deserve better dividends from the resources on their soil.
He decried the notion that traditional rulers are usually aware of the activities of suspected vandals in communities, urging the government and security agencies to level up in ensuring peace in the host communities.
In his words, “It has not been easy with traditional rulers because in our respective communities when you have bad boys they say we are responsible. When government want to confront traditional rulers or the evil deeds of our people, they say traditional rulers know all the people that are bad without thinking that the children- most of them, who are well educated; deserve the good things of life which government has refused to provide for them. So I want to say that the government should help our communities”.
On the responsibility to protect the pipelines and other critical assets, the monarch said Niger Delta kings need improved empowerment from the government at all levels to better perform that responsibility.
“I want to call on the agencies of government to care for the kings because we mean well for them. We’ll join you in this battle but if we are hungry we might not be able to do it more effectively.
” I want to urge the companies and government that the kings of the Niger Delta need a push to work better and then government will make progress, ” he added.
Nnee who commended the PINL for the recognition of traditional institution in their operations further called on the monarchs in the Niger Delta step up their primary function of protecting lives and all critical assets in their domain.
Speaking on behalf of the youths, the spokesperson, Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Leaders, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, said lauded PINL’s mode of operations particularly in the monthly engagement of communities and relevant stakeholders.
Yamaabana attributed the company’s successes to its people oriented strategies, urging the government to give the company more responsibility.
“You are aware that production has surged, it didn’t happen as a mere coincidence, it happened as a result of concerted effort.
” So because this company has done well thus far, we’ll be calling on the government to give PINL more responsibilities because they have performed so that we’ll continue to enjoy the environmental protection we now have, ” Yamaabana said.
Represented by Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, King Anugwo appealed to the Federal Government to retain the services of PINL saying “We want to appeal to the Federal Government that if they want these areas to grow, don’t replace PINL with another company.
” We are calling on the Federal Government that you (PINL) has delivered on the job and so it’s only natural and moral that you give more to them so that they can render more services”.
Mezeh, said the program was focused on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls in the host communities.
Oil & Energy
Ekpo, , Mshelbila Elected Gas Exporting Countries Forum Chiefs
Nigerian duo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo and Managing Director of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited (NLNG), Dr. Philip Mshelbila, have emerged the President and Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) respectively.
Ekpo emerged as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting, with Tuggar describing these dual milestones as clear testaments to President Bola Tinubu’s proactive foreign policy engagements and his strategic vision to restore Nigeria’s influence in global energy diplomacy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
He further highlighted the pivotal diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in support of Nigeria’s candidature through Nigeria’s missions to all GECF member states, formally launching the campaign, and its engagement with all African member states requesting unified support for Nigeria’s candidature.
“Nigeria’s missions were also activated to engage and lobby voting members, in close coordination with bilateral engagements conducted at key summits such as the BRICS Summit (Brazil) and the African Union 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (Malabo, Equatorial Guinea),” the statement added.
The statement revealed that the process also benefited from high-level political backing from the Presidency, ensuring Nigeria’s candidature received broad-based support.
Tuggar commended Mshelbila and Minister Ekpo for bringing stellar credentials and experience to their new international roles, describing their elections as “victories not only for Nigeria but for Africa’s collective voice in global energy governance.”
He expressed confidence that both men will strengthen the GECF’s role in driving global energy transition, promoting equitable resource management, and advancing sustainable development.
The minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to continued aligning diplomatic engagements with President Tinubu’s broader vision of a reformed, respected, and economically vibrant Nigeria, whose foreign policy continues to deliver tangible benefits for its citizens.
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
Customs Launches Digital Vehicle Verification System To Tackle Smuggling
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Bayelsa Lauds WHO, Others Over Support For Healthcare … Flags-Off Statewide Immunization
-
Nation4 days ago
NIOB President Calls For Innovation, Entrepreneurship In Housing Delivery
-
Maritime2 days ago
Board Approves Disciplinary Actions Against 31 Immigration Officers
-
Rivers2 days ago
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
-
News2 days ago
Perm Sec Bags Award Of Excellence
-
Nation1 day ago
Community Health Practitioners Marks 2025 Week
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Hysteria Clashes with Missing Oil Barrels