Monarchs Task FG On Host Communities’ Welfare  ………As PINL Targets 2000 Women For Empowerment 

Monarchs of Host Communities have called on the federal government to place premium on the welfare of communities hosting oil pipelines.

This is even as the government records continuous increase in crude oil production output.

They lamented that the increase has not affected the lives of host communities

insisting that the deliberate consideration of the welfare of the communities would further enhance the safety of the oil pipelines and production output.

The monarchs, along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline ((TNP), made the call at the Stakeholders Engagement Meeting organised by the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its host communities of Rivers, Abia and Imo States, held in Port Harcourt, noted that lately the ……………

The Paramount Ruler of Emohua in Rivers State, His Majesty, Eze Sergeant Awuse, who led the call said “You have been announcing increased in production but are there improvement in the welfares of the people of the areas? How much improvement do we have?

“No amount of dramatisation here will give us peace if the government don’t look into the welfare of the area where these incomes are taken from. The well-being of our people are more important. This oil is our own. “Every community would say those who are going to break the pipelines are from your community. How much more ability do we have as traditional rulers? How much power do we think we have? “Pass our message to the government. Tell them it is time to not only put it into law and give authority to the traditional rulers but it’s time to implement it because if you don’t implement it nothing will happen”. Also speaking, the Coordinator, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Samuel Nnee, said people of the host communities deserve better dividends from the resources on their soil. He decried the notion that traditional rulers are usually aware of the activities of suspected vandals in communities, urging the government and security agencies to level up in ensuring peace in the host communities. In his words, “It has not been easy with traditional rulers because in our respective communities when you have bad boys they say we are responsible. When government want to confront traditional rulers or the evil deeds of our people, they say traditional rulers know all the people that are bad without thinking that the children- most of them, who are well educated; deserve the good things of life which government has refused to provide for them. So I want to say that the government should help our communities”. On the responsibility to protect the pipelines and other critical assets, the monarch said Niger Delta kings need improved empowerment from the government at all levels to better perform that responsibility. “I want to call on the agencies of government to care for the kings because we mean well for them. We’ll join you in this battle but if we are hungry we might not be able to do it more effectively. ” I want to urge the companies and government that the kings of the Niger Delta need a push to work better and then government will make progress, ” he added. Nnee who commended the PINL for the recognition of traditional institution in their operations further called on the monarchs in the Niger Delta step up their primary function of protecting lives and all critical assets in their domain. Speaking on behalf of the youths, the spokesperson, Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Leaders, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, said lauded PINL’s mode of operations particularly in the monthly engagement of communities and relevant stakeholders. Yamaabana attributed the company’s successes to its people oriented strategies, urging the government to give the company more responsibility. “You are aware that production has surged, it didn’t happen as a mere coincidence, it happened as a result of concerted effort. ” So because this company has done well thus far, we’ll be calling on the government to give PINL more responsibilities because they have performed so that we’ll continue to enjoy the environmental protection we now have, ” Yamaabana said.

The Eze Ekpeye Logbo, King Kevin Anugwo, described as ‘competent’ the operations of PINL pointing out that the company has identified with the host communities which has resulted in maximum production output. Represented by Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, King Anugwo appealed to the Federal Government to retain the services of PINL saying “We want to appeal to the Federal Government that if they want these areas to grow, don’t replace PINL with another company. ” We are calling on the Federal Government that you (PINL) has delivered on the job and so it’s only natural and moral that you give more to them so that they can render more services”.

Earlier in his address, the General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement, PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, disclosed that the company has finalised plans to kick start the empowerment of 2000 women from the host communities. Mezeh, said the program was focused on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls in the host communities.

“Through the PINL Women’s Skills Development and Enterprise Program, 2,000 women are being targeted for empowerment before the year’s end.

“The PINL Women Entrepreneurs & Empowerment Initiative has completed data capturing, conducted in Port Harcourt for host communities in Abia, Imo, and Rivers States, and Yenagoa for Bayelsa communities. This program focuses on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls. Verification of data had just been completed beneficiaries would soon be contacted”, he said.

Mezeh further revealed that scholarship programme for youths were being processed for payment, with beneficiaries expected to receive disbursements adding that new entries from underrepresented communities have also been added to the list.

On environmental and social impact support, Mezeh stated that PINL is partnering relevant government agencies and environmental experts on joint assessments to identify priority areas for remediation and social investment in the host communities.