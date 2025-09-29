Connect with us

Stakeholders Tasks Fubara on recognition of Nwoga As Nzeobi of Egbema kingdom  ….laud Tinubu for lifting Emergency in the state 

Published

1 day ago

on

Some stakeholders of Egbema kingdom in the Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers state have called on Governor Siminalaye Fubara to present a staff of office to HRM Nze Cornelius U O Nwoga who they alleged was the traditionally crowned and recognized Nzeobi of Egbema kingdom in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.
The stakeholders comprising women chiefs and the youths said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a peaceful march at Aggah community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.
They also commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for lifting the state of emergency in Rivers state and congratulated Governor Siminalaye Fubara and his deputy Professor Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu and the Rivers state House of Assembly for the return of democracy to Rivers state after six months of emergency rule.
They alleged that Nze Cornelius U O Nwoga was crowned the Nzeobi of Egbema kingdom since year 2001  and blamed  past administration in the for politicizing the throne by according recognition to the wrong person who was never a contender to the throne.
According to the stakeholders, time has come for Governor Siminalaye Fubara and the Rivers state Government to correct its mistake by ensuring that Nzeobi Cornelius U O Nwoga is dully recognized and presented with a staff of office, adding that it is the only way to ensure justice and equity in the kingdom
Speaking on behalf of the youths Comrade Nwabuisi Chinonye said  Nzeobi Cornelius U O Nwoga was crowned since the year 2001 but regretted that the staff of office was  presented to the wrong person.
He said the youth of Egbema kingdom want Governor Fubara to correct the mistake of the past by ensuring that the right Nzeobi  of Egbema occupies his throne.
Comrade Nwabuisi also used the occasion to congratulate Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu and the Rivers state House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule for the return of democracy to the state after six months of emergency rule
He said the entire youth of Egbema kingdom are ready to support the Governor to enable him succeeds.
Also speaking on behalf of the women, first lady Orjiugo Nnoga said the women of Egbema want the mistake of the past to be corrected.
She said Nzeobi Cornelius U O Nwoga was  traditionally crowned as Nzeobi of Egbema by the people noting that since the year 2001 Cornelius U O Nwoga has been presiding over the affairs of the 16 villages which make up Egbema kingdom
Nnoga said it is the plea of the women Governor Siminalaye Fubara intervene to correct the mistake of the past and save the kingdom from crisis
Speaking with newsmen later on,HRM Nze Cornelius U O Nwoga ,Ochizuru iv said the entire Egbema kingdom is happy over the return to the brick house of Governor Siminalaye Fubara and His Deputy Professor Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu and the Rivers state House of Assembly.
He alleged that he was crowned in the year 2001 by his people as the Nzeobi of Egbema by the people and no court has either removed him or restrained him.
but regretted that someone who was never crowned was presented with a staff of office by a former administration in the state
” . So, i am the Nzeobi of Egbema crowned the year 2001, July 28th. 2001 I celebrated the ceremony took place on 4th of October 2001″
He said since his ascension to the throne of Nzeobi of Egbema,he has been performing  the functions attached to the office of Nzeobi of Egbema without being restrained by any court of law and regretted that some one who was never a contender to the throne was later presented with a staff of office by previous administration in the state and blamed it on politics.
The traditional ruler however said he has already approached the court for the error to be corrected.
The Ochizuru iv said said time has come for Governor Fubara and the Rivers state Government to correct its mistake by doing the right
Also add that the secretary of Nzeobi palace Egbema kingdom chief Iferobia Emmanuel said the entire chieftaincy institution in Egbema kingdom is appealing to Governor Fubara to urgently intervene by correcting the mistake of the past and save the kingdom from crisis
By: John Bibor
flicts.
NIGERIA AT 65: FUBARA HARPS ON UNITY, PEACE

Published

24 hours ago

on

September 29, 2025

By

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has begun the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary with a Juma’at service where prayers were offered for the progress of the state and Nigeria.

Governor Fubara, who advocated for peace and unity of Nigeria during the prayers on Friday at the Rivers State Central Mosque, Port Harcourt, indicated that without peace, the accelerated development of Nigeria will remain in a limbo.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by Alhaji Abdurrazaq Diepriye, therefore urged citizens to remain patriotic.

According to him, “Allah has brought us this far. Without peace, we can not have progress and economic development. I call on all citizens irrespective of creed or tribe to remain patriotic.”

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for restoring peace in Rivers State while also using the forum to appreciate security agencies for their relentless effort in upholding the peace and unity of Rivers State and Nigeria.

 

The Chief Imam of Rivers State Central Mosque, Imam Ibrahim Yaloo, admonished Moslem faithful to always speak the truth, adding that those who obey Allah will be directed to good deeds and their sins forgiven.

 

Prayers were offered for Rivers State and Nigeria.

 

Other activities to mark the 65th Independence anniversary in the state include an Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 28th September and Parade Ceremony on Wednesday, 1st October.

Shettima departs New York for Germany after UNGA engagement

Published

24 hours ago

on

September 29, 2025

By

Vice-President Kashim Shettima departed New York on Sunday after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement released on Sunday by the VP media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President is now headed to Germany, where he will hold strategic meetings with officials of Deutsche Bank.

The statement read, “Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“During his participation at UNGA 80, VP Shettima secured UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.

“He also showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors and strengthened strategic partnerships with the UK on trade, defence, and migration issues.”

Nkwocha added that the VP delivered Tinubu’s national statement, calling for UN reforms and a permanent seat for Nigeria at the UN Security Council, and “demanded Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth, and digital inclusion initiatives.”

“He also engaged with the Gates Foundation on healthcare and education expansion, positioning Nigeria as the natural hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area’s $3.4 trillion market.

“VP Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by cabinet Ministers who were part of the UNGA 80 delegation and Nigerian Mission officials.”

The aide noted that Shettima will return to Nigeria immediately after his engagements in Germany.

The Tide source recalls that the VP departed Abuja, yesterday.

He led other Nigerian officials at the Assembly.

FG holds special thanksgiving service ahead of 65th Independence Day

Published

24 hours ago

on

September 29, 2025

By

As part of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration, the Federal Government held a special thanksgiving service on Sunday at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja to offer prayers and give thanks for the nation.

The event drew top government officials and security chiefs, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as well as their spouses.

Other notable guests included Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led the service chiefs in attendance.

Service chiefs present included the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mrs Kemi Nandap and Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, among others.00

The service came days after the government unveiled the official theme and some of the activities slated for the 2025 Independence celebrations.

This year’s anniversary is tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” as announced by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, in a statement on Wednesday.

“As part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the Juma’at Prayer and the Inter-Denominational Church Service will be held on Friday, 26th September at 1 pm and Sunday, 28th September at 10 am respectively, as well as the World Press Conference on Monday, 29th September at 10 am,” he said.

The Tide source had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, alongside former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, is expected as a special guest at a national discourse convened by the Island Club, Lagos, to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

 

 

