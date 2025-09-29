Stakeholders Tasks Fubara on recognition of Nwoga As Nzeobi of Egbema kingdom  ….laud Tinubu for lifting Emergency in the state 

Some stakeholders of Egbema kingdom in the Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers state have called on Governor Siminalaye Fubara to present a staff of office to HRM Nze Cornelius U O Nwoga who they alleged was the traditionally crowned and recognized Nzeobi of Egbema kingdom in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.

The stakeholders comprising women chiefs and the youths said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a peaceful march at Aggah community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.

They also commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for lifting the state of emergency in Rivers state and congratulated Governor Siminalaye Fubara and his deputy Professor Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu and the Rivers state House of Assembly for the return of democracy to Rivers state after six months of emergency rule.

They alleged that Nze Cornelius U O Nwoga was crowned the Nzeobi of Egbema kingdom since year 2001 and blamed past administration in the for politicizing the throne by according recognition to the wrong person who was never a contender to the throne.

According to the stakeholders, time has come for Governor Siminalaye Fubara and the Rivers state Government to correct its mistake by ensuring that Nzeobi Cornelius U O Nwoga is dully recognized and presented with a staff of office, adding that it is the only way to ensure justice and equity in the kingdom

Speaking on behalf of the youths Comrade Nwabuisi Chinonye said Nzeobi Cornelius U O Nwoga was crowned since the year 2001 but regretted that the staff of office was presented to the wrong person.

He said the youth of Egbema kingdom want Governor Fubara to correct the mistake of the past by ensuring that the right Nzeobi of Egbema occupies his throne.

Comrade Nwabuisi also used the occasion to congratulate Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu and the Rivers state House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule for the return of democracy to the state after six months of emergency rule

He said the entire youth of Egbema kingdom are ready to support the Governor to enable him succeeds.

Also speaking on behalf of the women, first lady Orjiugo Nnoga said the women of Egbema want the mistake of the past to be corrected.

She said Nzeobi Cornelius U O Nwoga was traditionally crowned as Nzeobi of Egbema by the people noting that since the year 2001 Cornelius U O Nwoga has been presiding over the affairs of the 16 villages which make up Egbema kingdom

Nnoga said it is the plea of the women Governor Siminalaye Fubara intervene to correct the mistake of the past and save the kingdom from crisis

Speaking with newsmen later on,HRM Nze Cornelius U O Nwoga ,Ochizuru iv said the entire Egbema kingdom is happy over the return to the brick house of Governor Siminalaye Fubara and His Deputy Professor Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu and the Rivers state House of Assembly.

He alleged that he was crowned in the year 2001 by his people as the Nzeobi of Egbema by the people and no court has either removed him or restrained him.

but regretted that someone who was never crowned was presented with a staff of office by a former administration in the state

” . So, i am the Nzeobi of Egbema crowned the year 2001, July 28th. 2001 I celebrated the ceremony took place on 4th of October 2001″

He said since his ascension to the throne of Nzeobi of Egbema,he has been performing the functions attached to the office of Nzeobi of Egbema without being restrained by any court of law and regretted that some one who was never a contender to the throne was later presented with a staff of office by previous administration in the state and blamed it on politics.

The traditional ruler however said he has already approached the court for the error to be corrected.

The Ochizuru iv said said time has come for Governor Fubara and the Rivers state Government to correct its mistake by doing the right

Also add that the secretary of Nzeobi palace Egbema kingdom chief Iferobia Emmanuel said the entire chieftaincy institution in Egbema kingdom is appealing to Governor Fubara to urgently intervene by correcting the mistake of the past and save the kingdom from crisis

By: John Bibor

flicts.