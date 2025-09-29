UN Honours Ogbakor Ikwerre President General 

The United Nations has honoured the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Eze(Barrister) Godspower Onuekwa, with an Ambassador of Peace Award, following his contributions to peace in his community, Ikwerreland, Rivers State and Nigeria.

The recognition of Eze Onuekwa, who was presented the prestigious award alongside other recipients, both foreigners and Nigerians during a colourful ceremony at Echelon Hotel in Port Harcourt, was part of activities to celebrate this year’s United Nations International Day of Peace in Nigeria.

The International Day of Peace, instituted by the United Nations in 1945 is celebrated every year on September 21.

The event, which attracted dignitaries from all over the world had in attendance the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who was represented by the United Nations Country Representative in Nigeria, Amb(Evangelist) Mojima Etokudo.

Guterres while addressing participants at the event underscored the importance of the day to world peace, saying its significance could be gleaned from its contributions to peace, unity and security across the world.

He said the recipients of the United Nations Ambassador of Peace Awards this year were carefully selected, and urged them to continue to work for and promote peace and security in their respective countries and domains.

While the participants mainly reflected on the impact of peace in the world, they overall highlighted the need for sustainable global peace and security, in the face of ravaging conflicts in some parts of the world, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Gaza, among others.

Eze Onuekwa, who was the only traditional ruler among the recipients of the awards, said he was delighted that he served as the Royal Father of the day, an honour he admitted actually made him quite outstanding at the event.

The United Nations Country Representative in Nigeria, Amb Mojima Etokudo, while acknowledging and affirming the choice of the traditional ruler for the dual honour, said in a statement that the decision to single out the Mgboh XIII of the Mgboh Royal Family in Emohua Kingdom for the honour is a testament of his embodiment of peace and unity as the revered King of Ikwerre race worldwide.

According to him, Eze Onuekwa’s leadership exemplifies the spirit of peace which the United Nations strives to promote.

Against this backdrop, he thanked the President General for his impactful participation and thoughtful presentation, which he noted truly enriched the event.

Speaking in an interview, Eze Onuekwa thanked the United Nations for the Ambassador of Peace award, saying, it will make him to be a changed person.

He said he was overwhelmed with joy over the honour, and explained that he was singled out by the United Nations because he has always been a peaceful man, who strongly believes that there is nothing to benefit in litigations but quite a lot to gain in dialogue.

While reiterating that the honour done him had brought him joy, he said, “We must silence the guns; end the suffering; build bridges; create stability and prosperity; as peace is everyone’s business.The impacts of war ripple across the world, there is explosion of conflicts; international laws are flouted, and we see people fleeing their homes; all they want is peace.”

According to him, while sustainable development supports peace, several countries of the world are still facing and suffering conflicts.

He, therefore, urged the people of the world to put a stop to racism, and misinformation, which, he said pours fuel on the fires of con.