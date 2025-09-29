Connect with us

News

UN Honours Ogbakor Ikwerre President General 

Published

3 days ago

on

The United Nations has honoured the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Eze(Barrister) Godspower Onuekwa, with an Ambassador of Peace Award, following his contributions to peace in his community, Ikwerreland, Rivers State and Nigeria.
The recognition of Eze Onuekwa, who was presented the prestigious award alongside other recipients, both foreigners and Nigerians during a colourful ceremony at Echelon Hotel in Port Harcourt, was part of activities to celebrate this year’s United Nations International Day of Peace in Nigeria.
The International Day of Peace, instituted by the United Nations in 1945 is celebrated every year on September 21.
The event, which attracted dignitaries from all over the world had in attendance the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who was represented by the United Nations Country Representative in Nigeria, Amb(Evangelist) Mojima Etokudo.
Guterres while addressing participants at the event underscored the importance of the day to world peace, saying its significance could be gleaned from its contributions to peace, unity and security across the world.
He said the recipients of the United Nations Ambassador of Peace Awards this year were carefully selected, and urged them to continue to work for and promote peace and security in their respective countries and domains.
While the participants mainly reflected on the impact of peace in the world, they overall highlighted the need for sustainable global peace and security, in the face of ravaging conflicts in some parts of the world, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Gaza, among others.
Eze Onuekwa, who was the only traditional ruler among the recipients of the awards, said he was delighted that he served as the Royal Father of the day, an honour he admitted actually made him quite outstanding at the event.
The United Nations Country Representative in Nigeria, Amb Mojima Etokudo, while acknowledging and affirming the choice of the traditional ruler for the dual honour, said in a statement that the decision to single out the Mgboh XIII of the Mgboh Royal Family in Emohua Kingdom for the honour is a testament of his embodiment of peace and unity as the revered King of Ikwerre race worldwide.
According to him, Eze Onuekwa’s leadership exemplifies the spirit of peace which the United Nations strives to promote.
Against this backdrop, he thanked the President General for his impactful participation and thoughtful presentation, which he noted truly enriched the event.
Speaking in an interview, Eze Onuekwa thanked the United Nations for the Ambassador of Peace award, saying, it will make him to be a changed person.
He said he was overwhelmed with joy over the honour, and explained that he was singled out by the United Nations because he has always been a peaceful man, who strongly believes that there is nothing to benefit in litigations but quite a lot to gain in dialogue.
While reiterating that the honour done him had brought him joy, he said, “We must silence the guns; end the suffering; build bridges; create stability and prosperity; as peace is everyone’s business.The impacts of war ripple across the world, there is explosion of conflicts; international laws are flouted, and we see people fleeing their homes; all they want is peace.”
According to him, while sustainable development supports peace, several countries of the world are still facing and suffering conflicts.
He, therefore, urged the people of the world to put a stop to racism, and misinformation, which, he said pours fuel on the fires of con.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

News

Independence Anniversary:  Nigeria Is A Failed Grandfather – Monarch 

Published

1 day ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

A first class traditional ruler in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Aaron Ikuru, has described Nigeria at 65 as a grandfather who cannot provide leadership to other African Countries.

The monarch  stated this in an interview at his palace in Ikuru Town, yesterday.

According to him, Nigeria would have been a  developed country to set the pace in the whole of Africa, considering its numerous resources.

“Nigeria is a grandfather but not behaving as a grandfather. Our country, Nigeria, before and from the era of Independence was in the state of becoming a great country, but unfortunately is not becoming anything.

“We should be far ahead with what we have in the country. God blessed us, we have almost what it takes in terms of mineral resources, manpower amongst others that can drive speedy development in the country.

“If we’re able to harness all the things we have, even America by now would have respected us”, he  said.

While blaming the past leaders of the country, the monarch called on the current leadership of the country to redouble efforts in order to narrow the differences in terms of development, exchange rate between naira and foreign currencies.

King Ikuru, who is also the Chairman of Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council, however, lauded the efforts of the founding fathers, past leaders of the country for the achievements so  far.

He also expressed optimism that Nigeria would be great, calling on the opinion leaders to shun tribalism and political intolerance in the country.

 

“If Nigeria should experience rapid development in all sectors, it means we must shun tribalism and political intolerance, the interest of our country must be our priority.

“We need to fight corruption vigorously, and leaders must show good example of discipline and integrity”, he said.

The monarch used the opportunity to wish Nigeria happy independence anniversary.

By: Enoch Epelle 

Continue Reading

News

FG begins payment of N32,000 pension increment to retirees – PTAD

Published

1 day ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has announced the start of implementation of the new pension increments for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, saying the adjustments will be reflected in the September 2025 payroll cycle.

In a statement signed by Management and posted on its X handle, PTAD said the increase package includes a fixed N32,000 payment alongside percentage increases of 10.66% and 12.95% for eligible categories, which will benefit about 832,000 pensioners under its management.

Recall that PTAD in August announced President Bola Tinubu approved a series of measures, including new welfare benefits for pensioners under DBS.

The approval follows a formal request by PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, seeking an emergency budgetary allocation to implement pension reforms and welfare benefits for the scheme’s retirees.

The measures include a N32,000 pension increment, percentage increases for pensioners of defunct and privatised agencies, pension harmonisation for all DBS pensioners, enrolment into the National Health Insurance Scheme, and the settlement of long-standing unfunded pension liabilities.

In a statement yesterday, PTAD said the partial release of N820.188 billion by the Federal Ministry of Finance from the emergency funding has made it possible for pensioners to begin receiving the enhanced payments immediately.

The statement read, “Further to the President’s approval of the emergency budgetary allocation for the payment of the new pension increment rates for Pensioners under the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme (DBS) that was earlier published by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate on Friday, 8th August, 2025, the Directorate is delighted to announce the commencement of the implementation of the 832,000, 10.66% and 12.95% pension increment for eligible pensioners under the management of PTAD, in the September 2025 pension payroll cycle.

“This achievement has been made possible through the partial release of 820.188 billion by the Federal Ministry of Finance, from the initial 845 billion emergency funding approval granted by the Federal Government.

“This milestone clearly reaffirms the Federal Government’s dedication to safeguarding the welfare and entitlements of DBS Pensioners in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The directorate thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the emergency allocation.

It also acknowledged the role of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Accountant-General of the Federation and key presidential aides and parliamentary committees for their “timely interventions” and support.

The statement also expressed appreciation to organised pension groups, including the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria, for their cooperation during negotiations and implementation planning.

“We further assure all our DBS Pensioners and Stakeholders that the Directorate will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities towards release of the outstanding approved funds and subsequent fulfilment of all future obligations relating to the pension increments and the landmark reforms,” the statement added.

The DBS covers pensioners who retired before the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2004, including those from defunct public institutions, privatised agencies, and treasury-funded parastatals.

Over the years, many have faced irregular payments, delayed harmonisation, and inadequate healthcare access, challenges that the new reforms are expected to address.

Continue Reading

News

Nigeria At 65: NOA urges citizens to foster unity, progress

Published

1 day ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigeria. citizens to remain united, peaceful to enhance development of the  nation  as it celebrates 65th independence anniversary.

Mr Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, Director of NOA in Akwa Ibom,  gave the charge in Uyo yesterday while addressing newsmen and stakeholders to mark the anniversary.

Mkpoutom said it was essential to recognise that the strength of Nigeria lay  in its diversity

“With over 250 ethnic groups and an array of languages, the nation embodies a unique blend of heritage.

“This diversity should be seen not as a dividing line but as a unifying force that propels the country toward progress.

“As Akwa Ibom embarks on another year,  it is crucial for all citizens to foster a sense of unity and shared purpose.

“Embrace dialogue, understanding and collaborate with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in its efforts to addressing pressing challenges like poverty, security, education, and healthcare, thereby paving  way for a brighter future for all.”

The state director, however, appealed to Nigerians from all walks of life to renew their commitment to a more prosperous, peaceful, and equitable nation.

“Let this anniversary serve as a reminder of the collective strength that lies in every citizen,” he said.

He urged everyone to contribute positively to the development of a better society.

Mkpoutom urged the people and all citizens to honour the labours of heroes past, as they celebrated the present, while working diligently toward a future filled with hope and opportunities for generations to come.

Continue Reading

Trending