2027: Tinubu’s Presidency Excites APC Stalwarts…As Group Berates NWC For Party Crisis In Bayelsa

Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have said Nigerians across boards felt fulfilled with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Renewed Hope Administration.

The Party’s Chieftains stated these in their separate remarks at a solidarity walk and rally held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital by a group, the ‘Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability(PRIFGLA) in partnership with a sister group, ‘The Asiwaju Group'(TAG) at the weekend.

Leading the speakers, PRIFGLA founder and member Governing Council of the University of Uyo, Pst. Reuben Wilson said the President Tinubu has outperformed his critiques across party lines two years into his first tenure.

He lauded the President for his various programmes and initiatives, saying the Nigerian leader has graciously empowered and appointed sons and daughters of the State and the Niger Delta region into significant positions such as senior Ministers, Governing council Chairmen and members, Commissions and Boards Managing-Directors and members, and others.

Pst. Wilson eulogized the State’s Chairman of the Party, Dr. Dennis Otiotio, and party faithful for their support and commitment saying even though the APC was not the party currently at the helm of affairs in the state, its leadership and members have continued to show how much value they place on the party. Speaking against the backdrop of problems bedeviling the party in the state, Wilson alleged that the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) should be blamed for the internal crisis of the party in the state, noting they were a direct consequences of wrong decisions and actions taken by the Party’s national leadership.

“We want the National Chairman of the APC to address the party’s internal issues in the State, because these crisis are being exploited by certain members of the party in the state to undo the party.

“Our State Chairman, I want you to take this message to the National Chairman that the Bayelsa State APC have suffered so much. If indeed the party at the centre is supreme over every member in any other state and has been settling issues in other state then why is Bayelsa’s APC problem different.

“Tell the national Chairman that they should give warning to those dividing the party in this state. It is a message, I don’t care whatever anybody may say, the party at the centre is the cause of the problems in the Bayelsa State Chapter of the APC. If they say they are not the cause then they should do the needful.

“We have won election twice and we were denied. I know what I’m saying. In David Lyon,’s election I was coordinator in Southern Ijaw LGA. In Sylva’s election, I was also Southern Ijaw LGA Coordinator, so I know what we did. We won, but we were denied our victory. Today we’ve become second class citizens in this State”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director General of PRIFGLA, Mr. Eseimokumo Soko said the solidarity walk and rally was organised to acknowledge and celebrate the tangible achievements and reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

In their remarks, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, NDBDA, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, and a Director in the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA), Mr. Preye Oseke praised President Tinubu for his pragmatic and visionary policies which enabled states to embarked on gigantic projects and called on the people to support the President, come 2027.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa