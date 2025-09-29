Connect with us

2027: Tinubu’s Presidency Excites APC Stalwarts…As Group Berates NWC For Party Crisis In Bayelsa

1 day ago

Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have said Nigerians across boards felt fulfilled with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Renewed Hope Administration.
The Party’s Chieftains stated these in their separate remarks at a solidarity walk and rally held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital by a group, the ‘Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability(PRIFGLA) in partnership with a sister group, ‘The Asiwaju Group'(TAG) at the weekend.
Leading the speakers, PRIFGLA founder and member Governing Council of the University of Uyo, Pst. Reuben Wilson said the President Tinubu has outperformed his critiques across party lines two years into his first tenure.
He lauded the President for his various programmes and initiatives, saying the Nigerian leader has graciously empowered and appointed sons and daughters of the State and the Niger Delta region into significant positions such as senior Ministers, Governing council Chairmen and members, Commissions and Boards Managing-Directors and members, and others.
Pst. Wilson eulogized the State’s Chairman of the Party, Dr. Dennis Otiotio, and party faithful for their support and commitment saying even though the APC was not the party currently at the helm of affairs in the state, its leadership and members have continued to show how much value they place on the party.
Speaking against the backdrop of problems bedeviling the party in the state, Wilson alleged that the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) should be blamed for the internal crisis of the party in the state, noting they were a direct consequences of wrong decisions and actions taken by the Party’s national leadership.
“We want the National Chairman of the APC to address the party’s internal issues in the State, because these crisis are being exploited by certain members of the party in the state to undo the party.
“Our State Chairman, I want you to take this message to the National Chairman that the Bayelsa State APC have suffered so much. If indeed the party at the centre is supreme over every member in any other state and has been settling issues in other state then why is Bayelsa’s APC problem different.
“Tell the national Chairman that they should give warning to those dividing the party in this state. It is a message,  I don’t care whatever anybody may say, the party at the centre is the cause of the problems in the Bayelsa State Chapter of the APC. If they say they are not the cause then they should do the needful.
“We have won election twice and we were denied. I know what I’m saying. In David Lyon,’s election I was coordinator in Southern Ijaw LGA. In Sylva’s election, I was also Southern Ijaw LGA Coordinator, so I know what we did. We won, but we were denied our victory. Today we’ve become second class citizens in this State”, he said.
Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director General of PRIFGLA, Mr. Eseimokumo Soko said the solidarity walk and rally was organised to acknowledge and celebrate the tangible achievements and reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the Niger Delta region.
 In their remarks, the Managing Director of the  Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, NDBDA, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, and a Director in the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA), Mr. Preye  Oseke praised President Tinubu for his pragmatic and visionary policies which enabled states to embarked on gigantic projects and called on the people to support the President, come 2027.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
NIGERIA AT 65: FUBARA HARPS ON UNITY, PEACE

24 hours ago

September 29, 2025

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has begun the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary with a Juma’at service where prayers were offered for the progress of the state and Nigeria.

Governor Fubara, who advocated for peace and unity of Nigeria during the prayers on Friday at the Rivers State Central Mosque, Port Harcourt, indicated that without peace, the accelerated development of Nigeria will remain in a limbo.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by Alhaji Abdurrazaq Diepriye, therefore urged citizens to remain patriotic.

According to him, “Allah has brought us this far. Without peace, we can not have progress and economic development. I call on all citizens irrespective of creed or tribe to remain patriotic.”

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for restoring peace in Rivers State while also using the forum to appreciate security agencies for their relentless effort in upholding the peace and unity of Rivers State and Nigeria.

 

The Chief Imam of Rivers State Central Mosque, Imam Ibrahim Yaloo, admonished Moslem faithful to always speak the truth, adding that those who obey Allah will be directed to good deeds and their sins forgiven.

 

Prayers were offered for Rivers State and Nigeria.

 

Other activities to mark the 65th Independence anniversary in the state include an Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 28th September and Parade Ceremony on Wednesday, 1st October.

Shettima departs New York for Germany after UNGA engagement

24 hours ago

September 29, 2025

Vice-President Kashim Shettima departed New York on Sunday after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement released on Sunday by the VP media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President is now headed to Germany, where he will hold strategic meetings with officials of Deutsche Bank.

The statement read, “Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“During his participation at UNGA 80, VP Shettima secured UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.

“He also showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors and strengthened strategic partnerships with the UK on trade, defence, and migration issues.”

Nkwocha added that the VP delivered Tinubu’s national statement, calling for UN reforms and a permanent seat for Nigeria at the UN Security Council, and “demanded Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth, and digital inclusion initiatives.”

“He also engaged with the Gates Foundation on healthcare and education expansion, positioning Nigeria as the natural hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area’s $3.4 trillion market.

“VP Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by cabinet Ministers who were part of the UNGA 80 delegation and Nigerian Mission officials.”

The aide noted that Shettima will return to Nigeria immediately after his engagements in Germany.

The Tide source recalls that the VP departed Abuja, yesterday.

He led other Nigerian officials at the Assembly.

FG holds special thanksgiving service ahead of 65th Independence Day

24 hours ago

September 29, 2025

As part of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration, the Federal Government held a special thanksgiving service on Sunday at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja to offer prayers and give thanks for the nation.

The event drew top government officials and security chiefs, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as well as their spouses.

Other notable guests included Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led the service chiefs in attendance.

Service chiefs present included the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mrs Kemi Nandap and Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, among others.00

The service came days after the government unveiled the official theme and some of the activities slated for the 2025 Independence celebrations.

This year’s anniversary is tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” as announced by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, in a statement on Wednesday.

“As part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the Juma’at Prayer and the Inter-Denominational Church Service will be held on Friday, 26th September at 1 pm and Sunday, 28th September at 10 am respectively, as well as the World Press Conference on Monday, 29th September at 10 am,” he said.

The Tide source had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, alongside former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, is expected as a special guest at a national discourse convened by the Island Club, Lagos, to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

 

 

