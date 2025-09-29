Nigeria At 65: RSG Holds Special Church Service …Cleric Calls For Peace

The Rivers State Government yesterday held an Inter-denominational Church Service at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Port Harcourt, in celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary coming up on Wednesday.

The service which held under the theme, “Nigeria at 65: all hands must be on deck for a greater nation,” had in attendance the Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, his Wife, Mrs Valerie Fubara; Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof Mrs Ngozi Mma Odu; Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Chibuzor Amadi; Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Wobo Worlu, Eze Oha Apara (IV), heads of Parastatals, Departments and Agencies and other top government functionaries.

Governor Fubara read the only lesson at the service taken from the Book of Isaiah chapter 61.

In his homily, the Dean Church of Nigeria, Archbishop of Province of Nigeria Delta and Bishop of Diocese of Ikwere, Most Rev. Dr Blessing Eyinda, thanked God for making Nigeria to remain an indivisible entity despite the teething challenges it encountered, including a civil war.

Speaking on the topic “Good news for Nigeria,” Bishop commended the founding fathers of the nation for their sacrifices in fighting for the independence of Nigeria from colonialism and called for national repentance and moral rejuvenation in the country.

He pointed out that Nigeria was blessed with both human and natural resources but 65 years after colonial rule “Nigeria is yet to maximize the gains and privileges of independence and is yoked under self-colonialism” as only few are enjoying the common wealth of the nation.

The Bishop who described Nigeria as a great nation, called for sober reflection among Nigerians and expressed optimism that Nigeria would raise men and women that would rule under fear of God and reposition the nation as an egalitarian state.

Speaking on the political development in Rivers State, he declared that all things worked together for good, as God permitted what happened so that the governor would come back stronger.

He used Rivers State as a contact point to other states of the nation and called for continuous prayer for sustainable peace in Nigeria.

Also in attendance at the church service were the Anglican Bishops of Ogoni, Okrika and Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Solomon Gberegbara, Rt. Rev. Atuboyedia and Rt. Rev.Wisdom Ihunwo respectively.

High points of the service were special prayers for the leadership of Rivers State and Nigeria.

By: Taneh Beemene