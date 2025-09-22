Group Doles out N13m To Market Women In Isiama 

The peaceful Town of Isiama in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State was at the weekend agog with activities following the donation of over N13million to market women by Engr. Justus Ngerebara in partnership with Fast Track Development Initiatives, a non-governmental organization, as part of its first phase empowerment programme.

According to Justus Ngerebara, who is also the Executive Director of the organization, the women, numbering 108, will receive various sums based on their business proposal.

He stated that the organization will carry out an annual review of the performances of the beneficiaries, with a view to rewarding those who put the money into good use.

According to him, the initiative was a collaborative effort between himself and his wife, Dr. Unyime Ngerebara, in partnership with Fast Track Development Initiative (FDI), an organization committed to youth capacity building and community development.

He said the family believe deeply in the transformative power of women’s empowerment as a catalyst for economic growth, especially in rural communities.

“As the saying goes, when you empower a woman, you empower a community. This truth resonate strongly with us, knowing that empowered women uplift households and inspire generational change”, he stated.

Ngerebara described the programme as the beginning of more things to come and urged the beneficiaries to view the gesture “as a reflection of our deep love for the community and our commitment to easing the burdens of economic hardship.

“We encourage you to invest wisely, channel these resources into your business not frivolities.

“We will continue to follow up with each participant to monitor progress and Offer guidance.

“It is our goal to see thriving business, creative solutions to households hunger and a ripple effect of prosperity through Isiama.

“We also call on the men to stand beside their spouses, offering support and encouragement to ensure these resources are maximized for growth”, he said.

In an interview, Ngerebara said the second phase of the empowerment programme will start very soon, stressing that since inception the organization has done so much for the community.

He listed some of the programmes carried out by the group in the community to include the installation of solar powered lights, and solar powered water.

While declaring the event open, a former coymmissioner for Works in Rivers State, Engr. Sampson Ngerebara, described the event as the first of its kind in the community.

Engr. Ngerebara said the programme will go a long way to improve the conditions of not only the beneficiaries, but also the entire Isiama Community.

He also charged them against wasting the resources on frivolities, adding that their success will attract more of such empowerment programme to Isiama community

Giving a brief talk on women empowerment, a lecturer at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Dr. Awajimogobo Felix MacLean, warned the beneficiaries to justify the effort of the donor by avoiding wastages.

Dr. MacLean also urged them to be consistent in their line of business as well as avoid unnecessary competition.

She also stressed the need for them to network among themselves, while working out ways of helping the community to develop.

Guest of Honour at the occasion, Professor Uriah Oboada Alafonye, said Engr Justus Ngerebara, the initiator of the programme, has set a standard for present and future generations of leaders both in the community and the rest of Andoni to follow.

Prof Alafonye who is of the department of Arts Education, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, also appealed to the beneficiaries to seize the opportunity provided by the programme to reduce poverty in the community.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Hebron Mercy Fyneface, a crayfish seller and an interior designer, said it was the first time she was receiving such gesture from any organization or government.

She thanked Engr Justus Ngerebara for remembering the women of Isiama and urged others to emulate him.

By: John Bibor