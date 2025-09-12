RSG Collaborates With Varsity, Firm On PIA

The Rivers State Government in partnership with the Center for Advance Law Research, Rivers State University (RSU) and F1 Team Associates, is set to host a 2-day sensitization programme on the host community development provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The programme, initiated by the Rivers State Government to educate local government officials and stakeholders on the PIA’s provisions and its implications for host communities will hold on September 22nd and 23rd, 2025, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking during a media sensitization in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Lead Consultant F1 Team Associates, Jude Ndubuisi, indicated that the PIA, enacted in 2021, is a landmark legislation that consolidates existing laws governing the Nigerian petroleum industry.

He emphasized that a notable feature of the Act is its dedication of an entire chapter to Petroleum Host Community Development, which introduces the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) and a board to oversee the Trusts.

According to him, the innovation underscores the importance of community development in the petroleum industry, emphasizing that the programme seeks to bridge the knowledge gap on the PIA, particularly among local governnent who play crucial role in interfacing with host communities.

He added that by empowering these officials with authoritative and robust knowledge of the Act, the programme aims to facilitate successful implementation of the PIA in Rivers State.

“The 2-day sensitization series aims to ensure that the local government councils in Rivers state, being the closest to the oil producing communities with responsibility involving and relating to interface with host communities, are well intellectually resort with regard to the provision of the PIA and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Host Communities Development Regulations 2022 made more swaths to the act”, he said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Kato Gogo Kingston, who is a Professor of Petroleum, Energy & and Natural Resource Law in the Faculty of Law, Rivers State University RSU), said, “The PIA makes provisions for needs assessing when you get the 3%. It does not mean that the 3% will be shared as cash, that’s not what the act says.

“The 3% is supposed to be for development of the specific host communities so along that line the host communities development trust funds have trustees and they do what we call need assessment.. what does each community need, is it borehole or schools so this funds are channeled into that”.

In his speech, a Professor of Energy and Comparative Environmental Law, Sam Dike, also of RSU, assured that the grey areas in some sections of PIA would be clarified as he added that more experts would share their insights on the PIA and its implications for host communities, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the Act’s provisions and applications.