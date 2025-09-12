NLNG Deploys AI To Boost Domestic Gas Supply, Export

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has highlighted the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and productivity across its vast gas infrastructure.

The Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Mr Olakunle Osobu, disclosed this while addressing a global audience of more than 50,000 participants from 150 countries in a panel session at the ongoing Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Milan, Italy.

The session was themed, “Operational Excellence Through the Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies.”

Osobu explained that NLNG’s adoption of AI was not just strategic but essential, driven by the scale and complexity of its operations, as well as the company’s push to boost domestic supply and exports.

“With over 10,000 operators and technicians working simultaneously towards a common goal, the use of AI is not only imperative but compulsory,” he said.

He noted that NLNG’s culture of continuous improvement and its zero-incident policy demanded intelligent systems capable of guiding operations, boosting safety, and simplifying decision-making.

“We have embedded AI into every aspect of our operations – from safety protocols to machine performance. It has made us more efficient, nimbler, and more productive.

“Our standard is to improve everything we do, every day,” Osobu said.

Highlighting a breakthrough in workforce training, he said that AI and visual technologies had significantly reduced the time required to train plant operators.

According to him, previously, it took six to 12 months to train an operator to expertise level. With AI, we now achieve this in just two to three months.

He explained that the reduction translated directly into improved productivity and lower costs.

Osobu said that AI had also transformed equipment management, enabling machines to function faster and more efficiently, while providing actionable insights that simplify complex decisions.

He said that the deployment of the technology had assisted in making smarter decisions, using data to deliver actionable insights.

“It is like using a breeze instead of a hammer – smart work over hard work.

“Wherever AI can be applied, we use it. It is the future of our industry, and we are fully invested in it,” he said.

He, however, explained that NLNG’s technology team regularly reviews usage to ensure demand-driven deployment, avoiding waste and ensuring cost-effectiveness.

Also speaking, Senior Mechanical Engineer for Static Equipment at NLNG, Mr Jude Ohanyere, said the company was carrying out a life-extension assessment for critical assets such as the Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger (MCHE).

“We’ve partnered with Honeywell, the OEM, to ensure that the MCHE can operate safely and reliably for the next 10 to 25 years.

“Reliable assets mean fewer outages and stronger supply commitments,” he said.

Ohanyere, who presented a technical paper on LNG Operations, added that NLNG’s reliability also benefits upstream partners by reducing gas flaring and improving the country’s energy mix.

The integration of AI now positions NLNG as a frontrunner in smart energy, marking a significant digital leap for Africa’s energy future.

The Gastech conference is one of the world’s largest gatherings of professionals, drawing global stakeholders to discuss innovations in gas, LNG, hydrogen, AI, and climate technologies.