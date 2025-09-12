FG Sets December To Decriminalise Attempted Suicide 

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to decriminalising attempted suicide in the country, setting December 2025 as the target date for the reform.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day, themed “Changing the Narrative on Suicide: Creating Hope Through Action.”

Globally, September 10 is observed to raise awareness on suicide and strengthen efforts to prevent avoidable deaths.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 720,000 people die from suicide annually, making it the third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-old.

About 73 per cent of global suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries.

In Nigeria, suicide survivors still face prosecution under Sections 327 and 231 of the Criminal and Penal Codes.

Experts say the punitive law has discouraged help-seeking and fuelled stigma.

To change this, the government inaugurated a National Task Force on the Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide in October 2024, chaired by Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe.

The task force was mandated to guide Nigeria’s transition from punishment to a public health–oriented, compassionate approach.

On Wednesday, the health minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, said, “Recognising the urgency for reform, the Federal Government took decisive action and, on the 10th of October 2024, the ministry inaugurated a national task force on the decriminalisation of attempted suicide.

“The taskforce was mandated to guide the transition from punishment to a compassionate, public health-oriented response, with a clear target to actualise decriminalization by December 2025, which means we have less than four months.”

The minister said the government had made remarkable progress, disclosing that, “A government white paper on decriminalisation has been finalised to guide national policy; a draft amendment to the National Mental Health Act 2021, now the National Mental Health Act Amendment Bill 2025, has been developed. It proposes the repeal of punitive provisions in the Criminal and Penal Codes and the insertion of clauses to explicitly decriminalize attempted suicide, prohibit prosecution of survivors, and provide for care and support.”

Pate said the draft had been adopted as the ministry’s official position and had undergone consultations with the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“Next, I will be presenting a memo to the Federal Executive Council for an Executive Bill on decriminalisation,” he noted.

Kachollom, represented by the Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Nse Akpan, stressed that though underreported, suicide is a growing concern in Nigeria.

“Criminalising suicide attempts does not save lives. Instead, it worsens stigma, discourages people from seeking help, and adds legal punishment to personal suffering,” she said.

The National Coordinator of the National Mental Health Programme, Dr. Tunde Ojo, said the move aligned with global best practices by treating suicide as a public health challenge rather than a crime.

“Decriminalisation will reduce stigma, encourage help-seeking, and ensure survivors can access timely interventions without fear of prosecution,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice President of Integration and Nigeria Country Director at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Dr. Olufunke Fasawe—represented by Chizoba Fashanu—lamented that Nigeria ranks seventh globally in suicide cases. She highlighted CHAI’s partnership with the government over the last 18 years, including recent programmes integrating suicide prevention and mental health care into non-specialist health settings.

Meanwhile, the National Orientation Agency has launched an awareness campaign to mark the day.

In a statement from Dutse, Jigawa State Director Ahmad Tijjani said suicide prevention requires collective action.

“Suicide is a complex issue influenced by mental health, trauma, social isolation, substance abuse, and economic hardship. This year’s theme reminds us that by raising awareness and breaking stigma, we can create a supportive environment that encourages people to seek help,” Tijjani said.

According to the WHO, an estimated 15,000 Nigerians die by suicide each year, a figure likely under-reported due to stigma and criminalisation.

The NOA urged Nigerians to join efforts to promote hope, compassion, and timely interventions.