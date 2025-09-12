News
FG Sets December To Decriminalise Attempted Suicide
The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to decriminalising attempted suicide in the country, setting December 2025 as the target date for the reform.
The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day, themed “Changing the Narrative on Suicide: Creating Hope Through Action.”
Globally, September 10 is observed to raise awareness on suicide and strengthen efforts to prevent avoidable deaths.
The World Health Organization estimates that more than 720,000 people die from suicide annually, making it the third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-old.
About 73 per cent of global suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries.
In Nigeria, suicide survivors still face prosecution under Sections 327 and 231 of the Criminal and Penal Codes.
Experts say the punitive law has discouraged help-seeking and fuelled stigma.
To change this, the government inaugurated a National Task Force on the Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide in October 2024, chaired by Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe.
The task force was mandated to guide Nigeria’s transition from punishment to a public health–oriented, compassionate approach.
On Wednesday, the health minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, said, “Recognising the urgency for reform, the Federal Government took decisive action and, on the 10th of October 2024, the ministry inaugurated a national task force on the decriminalisation of attempted suicide.
“The taskforce was mandated to guide the transition from punishment to a compassionate, public health-oriented response, with a clear target to actualise decriminalization by December 2025, which means we have less than four months.”
The minister said the government had made remarkable progress, disclosing that, “A government white paper on decriminalisation has been finalised to guide national policy; a draft amendment to the National Mental Health Act 2021, now the National Mental Health Act Amendment Bill 2025, has been developed. It proposes the repeal of punitive provisions in the Criminal and Penal Codes and the insertion of clauses to explicitly decriminalize attempted suicide, prohibit prosecution of survivors, and provide for care and support.”
Pate said the draft had been adopted as the ministry’s official position and had undergone consultations with the Attorney-General of the Federation.
“Next, I will be presenting a memo to the Federal Executive Council for an Executive Bill on decriminalisation,” he noted.
Kachollom, represented by the Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Nse Akpan, stressed that though underreported, suicide is a growing concern in Nigeria.
“Criminalising suicide attempts does not save lives. Instead, it worsens stigma, discourages people from seeking help, and adds legal punishment to personal suffering,” she said.
The National Coordinator of the National Mental Health Programme, Dr. Tunde Ojo, said the move aligned with global best practices by treating suicide as a public health challenge rather than a crime.
“Decriminalisation will reduce stigma, encourage help-seeking, and ensure survivors can access timely interventions without fear of prosecution,” he said.
Also speaking, the Vice President of Integration and Nigeria Country Director at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Dr. Olufunke Fasawe—represented by Chizoba Fashanu—lamented that Nigeria ranks seventh globally in suicide cases. She highlighted CHAI’s partnership with the government over the last 18 years, including recent programmes integrating suicide prevention and mental health care into non-specialist health settings.
Meanwhile, the National Orientation Agency has launched an awareness campaign to mark the day.
In a statement from Dutse, Jigawa State Director Ahmad Tijjani said suicide prevention requires collective action.
“Suicide is a complex issue influenced by mental health, trauma, social isolation, substance abuse, and economic hardship. This year’s theme reminds us that by raising awareness and breaking stigma, we can create a supportive environment that encourages people to seek help,” Tijjani said.
According to the WHO, an estimated 15,000 Nigerians die by suicide each year, a figure likely under-reported due to stigma and criminalisation.
The NOA urged Nigerians to join efforts to promote hope, compassion, and timely interventions.
News
Tinubu Orders Fresh Push To Crash Food Prices
President Bola Tinubu has ordered a Federal Executive Council committee to move swiftly on measures to further reduce food prices across the country.
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja, on Wednesday.
According to him, the directive focuses on ensuring safe passage of farm produce across transport routes to cut logistics costs.
“The President has given a matching order with a Federal Executive Council committee already handling it on how we are going to promote safe passage of agricultural foods and commodities across our various routes in the country,” Abdullahi said at a capacity-building workshop for Senate correspondents.
0:0
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has faced worsening food insecurity since the removal of fuel subsidy, high transport costs, and insecurity on major highways disrupted the movement of goods.
Despite government interventions, food remains largely unaffordable for millions.
The minister said the plan is tied to Tinubu’s broader vision of food sovereignty—beyond availability to ensure affordability, accessibility, and nutrition on a sustainable basis.
To back this up, he revealed that government is set to roll out a Farmer Soil Health Scheme to boost productivity and a revamped cooperative reform initiative to mobilise resources and empower rural farmers.
“Mr. President has shown tremendous interest in the cooperative sector as a veritable tool for resource mobilisation, for economic activity generation, and to improve the livelihood of members,” Abdullahi added.
The event, with the theme, “Parliamentary Reporting: Issues, Challenges and Responsibilities,” also featured Senate Media Committee Chairman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu; ex-presidential aide, Senator Ita Solomon Enang; and NILDS DG, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman.
News
Umahi Threatens Defaulting Contractors With EFCC Arrest
The Federal Government has warned contractors, including foreign firms, that any breach of regulations in road projects awarded to them may lead to arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, issued the warning during an inspection of the ongoing dualisation of the East-West Road (Section IIIA) from Eleme Junction to Onne Port Junction in Rivers State.
The section is being executed by Reynolds Construction Company (Nigeria) Limited.
Responding to questions from journalists, Umahi commended the quality of work on the project but expressed displeasure over the slow pace, stressing that the December completion deadline remains sacrosanct.
On the project, he said:“The quality of the work is excellent, but the pace of work is totally unacceptable. Let me make it very clear to the contractor that this project will neither be reviewed nor varied in price or claims.
“I’m sure we have issued over 10 warning letters to them. If they fail to comply with the completion deadline of December 15, we will not extend it.”
He added that the ministry had already put measures in place to enforce compliance
“The comptroller has negative certificates to issue, and I will recover the money from any of their other projects. All those letters are on record, and when the time comes, they will be invoked. Any contractor who refuses to abide by regulations will have the EFCC and ICPC to contend with,” he said.
Umahi further disclosed that the Federal Government had directed that road projects valued below N20bn would no longer be awarded to expatriate companies, in line with its “Nigeria First” policy aimed at strengthening indigenous capacity in the construction sector.
“This is part of the Nigeria First policy of the Federal Government. Henceforth, no expatriate firm will be awarded any project valued below N20bn. Such projects must go to indigenous companies, while expatriates focus on higher-value projects requiring more technical capacity,” he said.
The minister also noted that the Federal Ministry of Works had adopted a funding prioritisation framework to sustain road projects initially financed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.
He stressed that President Bola Tinubu had directed that none of such projects should be abandoned, adding that priority would be given to critical economic corridors.
Umahi also decried the indiscriminate parking of heavy-duty vehicles on highways, saying it was damaging the pavements of completed sections of the road.
He said letters would be sent to state governors and the Inspector-General of Police to enforce punitive measures against defaulters.
Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works in Rivers State, Mrs Enwereama Tarilade, said RCC had completed 15km of the right carriageway and commenced work on the left carriageway, with one kilometre already laid in Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement.
News
We’ll Support Federal University Environment And Technology – Ibas
The Rivers State Government says it will ensure the smooth and successful takeoff of the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), in Ogoniland.
This commitment was made yesterday by the Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), during a courtesy visit by the university’s Governing Council and Management team at the Government House, in Port Harcourt.
The high-level delegation was led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Professor Don Baridam and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chinedu Mmom.
In his address, Administrator Ibas warmly congratulated the pioneer council and management on their appointments, describing their task as both a recognition of individual accomplishment and a historic call to duty.
“This is not just a recognition of your personal achievements but also a call to history to shape an institution that will have a profound impact on Rivers State, the Niger Delta, and indeed our country,” he stated.
The Administrator commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of the specialized university in Ogoniland, describing the initiative as “timely and strategic.”
He emphasized that the university’s presence offers a critical opportunity to drive research, innovation, and community-focused solutions to the region’s pressing environmental and developmental challenges.
He further noted that the university’s core focus aligns perfectly with the priorities of his administration.“We consider this university not merely as another institution of higher learning but as a strategic partner in our collective effort to rebuild Rivers State under the ongoing state of emergency and beyond,” he affirmed.
Responding to specific requests presented by the delegation, Administrator Ibas assured the university of immediate support in critical areas essential for the its commencement.
These include the provision of operational vehicles, key facilities, and the completion of the access road to the campus, adding that other vital needs, such as perimeter fencing, refuse disposal, and the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy, would be addressed within the framework of the state’s broader infrastructure and support programmes.
To ensure swift action, the Administrator directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to work closely with the university’s Governing Council to prioritize the sequence of requests, particularly those tied to the commencement of academic activities in September 2025.
“Let me assure you that Rivers State Government will stand as a dependable partner to the Federal University of Environment and Technology. We see this university as part of our long-term investment in knowledge, innovation, and the future of our youths,” he emphasized.
In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Don Baridam, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and community development.
He disclosed that the Federal Government has directed the institution to formally commence its academic session in September 2025, adding that preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth take-off with adequate infrastructure and resources in place.
“Today’s meeting marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the Rivers State Government and FUET, envisioned to establish the university as a premier hub for research, innovation, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta”, he said.