Resident Doctors Give FG Fresh 24-Hour Ultimatum

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has issued the Federal Government a fresh 24-hour ultimatum to meet its outstanding demands, following the expiration of its earlier 10-day deadline on September 10.

The decision followed a six-hour meeting of the association’s National Executive Council, held virtually on Wednesday.

The President of NARD, Dr. Tope Osundara, said the association acknowledged the government’s promise to address their concerns but insisted on immediate action.

In a communiqué issued on September 1, 2025, and signed by NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the doctors demanded immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs.

They also demanded the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

In addition, they called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all deserving candidates, implement the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, resolve outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address the plight of resident doctors at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Resident doctors form the backbone of Nigeria’s public health system, providing a large share of clinical services in federal and state hospitals. Any strike action by the association often paralyses healthcare delivery, leaving patients stranded and hospitals overstretched.

The Tide learnt that the Federal Government called the union to a meeting on Wednesday, and promised to address our concerns.

According to The Tide source, after a six-hour deliberation, the union decided to give the government the next 24 hours to ensure the disbursement of the Medical Residency Training Fund to beneficiaries, for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to upgrade its membership certificates, and to attend to its other demands.

The union said if there is no payment by Thursday (yesterday), it will start the strike immediately.

According to the union, more than 2,000 resident doctors across the country are still awaiting payment of the MRTF.