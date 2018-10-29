Provost Wants Committee To Rehabilitate College

The Provost, Muhammad Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies (MOGOLIS), Dr Ali Shettima has urged the Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI) to rehabilitate the college to enhance its operations.

Shettima made the call at a capacity building training organised for teachers by the PCNI, last Saturday in Maiduguri.

He said that the call was imperative, due to the need to repair damaged facilities in the school.

According to Shettima, the facilities in the college are in dire need of rehabilitation, following overuse by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), currently taking shelter in the school.

He added that the school had provided sanctuary to thousands of persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the past four years.

He said “displaced persons from Abadam and Mobbar Local Government Areas of Borno are taking shelter in the school.

“The IDPs are using our classrooms, hostels, water points and in emergencies they use our clinic; all of these facilities are now overstretched.”

He, therefore, called on the committee to rehabilitate the facilities, construct an auditorium and provide fire fighting vehicle for the school.

According to him, the assistance is necessary since the school is not included in the TETFUND programme.

The PCNI Vice Chairman, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa said the committee would look into the request for possible interventions.

Tumsa commended the school over the hosting of the teacher training exercise.

More than 500 public school teachers, drawn from 19 local government areas of the state participated in the five-day training.

The teachers were exposed to modern teaching techniques, school environment safety tips, trauma and psycho-social support.

Statistics of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) indicated that over 600 teachers were killed and abducted, while 520 schools and over 5,000 classrooms were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.