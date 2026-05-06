OGS Students Emerge 3rd At SPE Science Exhibition 

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, has reminisced on the journey of the university under his watch in the last four years plus.

This is coming as the apex university of education in Nigeria prepares for its 44th convocation ceremony billed to climax on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with the convocation of graduate students, after undergraduates on Friday.

Prof. Onuchuku, who made this known on Monday in a media briefing in his office, said the university has recorded tremendous improvements in virtually all spheres of the institution, notably academics, administration, and infrastructure.

As the university prepares for this year’s convocation, the activities, which commenced on Sunday with a Convocation Service, the Acting VC said the institution has every reason to celebrate.

“We have a lot to celebrate in this convocation: first, it’s very significant to me personally, because this would be the fifth convocation I’ll be superintending since I came into the university, and all things being equal, my tenure is going to end this year.

“I came in November 18, 2021, so, I’m expected to leave here by November, which will make it five years”, he stated.

Summarising the achievement of the university under his leadership, he said: “we have a lot to actually celebrate: we have developed the university both in terms of academics, administration, and infrastructure.

“The duty of the Vice Chancellor is to provide both academic and administrative leadership, which I’ve been doing for the past four years plus. In academics, we can beat our chest to say we have done very well.”

He recalled that on assumption of office as the Acting VC, the first thing he did was to review the academic brief of the institution. This, he said, is because, “the academic brief contains both the courses you’re doing, and the ones you intend to do, or introduce in the future.”

Following the review, he explained that he introduced many courses into the school system from which the university is currently enjoying benefits, noting that if the courses are not contained in the brief, the Nigeria University Commission (NUC) would not permit the courses being taught in the school.

“So, we expanded our academic brief, and that has given us the opportunity to expand our programmes. Currently we have introduced several courses, which include: Software Engineering; Social Works; Public Administration; Employment Relation and Human Relations”, he stated.

He further said in the sciences, courses such as Microbiology has been introduced, and Geography has been unbundled to have a department of its own, same as Environmental Management.

He said, “we have, in fact, unbundled in different fields: in Humanities where we had English and Communication Studies, we have unbundled, now we have Department of Mass Communication, Department of English, Philosophy, etc.”

According to the Acting VC, from the initial 21 courses that were verified from the unbundling, the number has increased to 26.

He said beyond introducing the various programmes, recognition has also been accorded them, and it must come through accreditation by the NUC.

“We have about 53 of our undergraduate programmes fully accredited, and the other remaining 26 have been resource verified and approved by the NUC. So, all the programmes we run here are fully verified and accredited by the NUC, the regulating body.

“Our Part Time programmes too have been resource verified, same thing with our postgraduate programmes”, he said.

In terms of academic discipline, Prof. Onuchuku said measures have been put in place to reduce corruption and victimisation of students.

“We have instituted some kind of discipline to reduce corruption, which is all over Nigerian universities. We have done so much to checkmate those involved in unwholesome activities.

“Currently, our papers are graded in conference nature, and we have introduced conference marking: we hand over the script to the Head of Department (HOD) and Dean, and the HOD will organise other lecturers in the same field to grade the script, so that you don’t put the destiny of a student in the hands of one lecturer who would want to misbehave”, he explained.

He further said lecturers are now most often exposed to trainings and encouraged to make presentations in seminars in order to upgrade themselves in their fields.

In administration, the Acting VC said from the minimal Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through payments by students, the school has achieved a lot in terms of infrastructure, with additional support from interventionist agencies such as the Nigerian Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

As part of activities marking the 44th convocation, there will be convocation lecture today, to be presented by the immediate past VC of the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, while the day will be rounded off with an Award Night/Evening, in which identified junior and senior staff will be rewarded, dovetailing into a cocktail party.