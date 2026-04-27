Get Your PVC, Shape Nigeria’s Future, NDDC MD Tells Students

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has urged students in tertiary institutions across the Niger Delta to embrace their civic responsibilities by registering for and obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Ogbuku made the call at the launch of Project New Nigeria and a voter registration sensitisation programme organised by the Foundation for Citizens Empowerment in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where he was represented by the NDDC Director of Social Services, Engr. Jeremiah Oritsejolone.

Describing the PVC as a critical tool for democratic participation, Ogbuku said it empowers citizens, especially young people, to influence governance and elect leaders who reflect their aspirations.

“The Nigerian youth remain the heartbeat of the new Nigeria we seek. Their energy, creativity and voice will determine the nation’s trajectory.

“However, for that voice to count, they must obtain their PVCs. It is through this process that they can shape decisions, influence leadership and demand accountability”, he said.

He added that the act of voting reflects citizens’ belief in the country’s potential for growth and progress, urging students to take advantage of the opportunity ahead of forthcoming general elections.

The NDDC boss further reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote civic awareness and youth empowerment, noting that the agency has sustained various transformation and capacity-building programmes across the region.

Earlier, the Convener of Project New Nigeria, Mr Samuel Okani, said the initiative was designed to complement government efforts at deepening democracy through voter education and civic orientation.

According to him, the programme, which is being implemented in universities across the Niger Delta, aims to broaden students’ understanding of the electoral process and encourage active participation.

“We are engaging students across institutions in the region to sensitise them on the importance of collecting their PVCs and participating in elections. This is one of the ways young people can influence governance and contribute to economic direction,” he said.

Okani expressed optimism that the initiative would be sustained in the years ahead to strengthen democratic values and youth inclusion in governance.