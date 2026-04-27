Niger Delta
Oborevwore Counsels Corps Members On Productive Service Year, Purposeful Future
The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwore, has urged corps members to participate in all programmes designed to instill discipline, resilience, and the practical knowledge required for a productive service year for a purposeful future.
Oborevwore said this on Friday at the Opening Ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream Il Orientation Course held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Issele Uku.
The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Kingsley Emu, said this is an opportunity to strengthen themselves.
“An opportunity to tell yourselves that this is the last chance you have to be protected by the government.
“As a student, you enjoyed a lot of immunity. As corp members you are still going to enjoy a lot of immunity and after NYSC you are on your own, therefore, you must prepare to face the world.
“My dear corps members, as you embark on this national assignment, uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and patriotism.
“You stand at the threshold of a defining phase, one that calls for service, sacrifice, and meaningful contribution to national development.
“Embrace this experience, build friendships, deepen mutual respect, and strengthen the unity that remains the cornerstone of our nationhood.
“Delta State is peaceful, welcoming, and rich in opportunities. I urge you to make your service impactful and to leave your host communities better than you met them.
“Be law-abiding, respect the customs of your host communities, and conduct yourselves as worthy ambassadors of this great nation. The future of Nigeria is, indeed, in your hands”, he said.
He, however, urged corp members to be serious in their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, saying that it was the key to fostering self-reliance and reducing dependence on white-collar jobs.
While noting that he was aware of the infrastructural challenges within this camp, he assured that the state government was taking deliberate steps to address these gaps.
“The construction of a perimeter fence to enhance security and the upgrade of critical facilities, these will receive priority attention”, he said.
The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. John Kwange, commended the Governor for his consistent and unwavering support to the NYSC scheme.
“The reconstruction of the camp’s perimeter fence, construction of the internal road network, and reticulation of water, among other projects, have greatly enhanced the security of lives and property, while also significantly improving the overall camp infrastructure”, he said.
He urged corps members to participate actively in all camp activities and abide by the rules guiding the orientation course.
“It is important to inform our corps members that the three-week orientation course is carefully designed to equip you with the necessary skills and right values for national development.
“The course is aimed at instilling discipline, leadership values, perseverance, humility, and endurance in all participants, with a view to promoting unity in diversity through peaceful coexistence”, he said.
The State Coordinator disclosed that a total of 2,611 corps members, comprising 1,203 males and 1,408 females, were registered.
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Niger Delta
Get Your PVC, Shape Nigeria’s Future, NDDC MD Tells Students
The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has urged students in tertiary institutions across the Niger Delta to embrace their civic responsibilities by registering for and obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).
Ogbuku made the call at the launch of Project New Nigeria and a voter registration sensitisation programme organised by the Foundation for Citizens Empowerment in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where he was represented by the NDDC Director of Social Services, Engr. Jeremiah Oritsejolone.
Describing the PVC as a critical tool for democratic participation, Ogbuku said it empowers citizens, especially young people, to influence governance and elect leaders who reflect their aspirations.
“The Nigerian youth remain the heartbeat of the new Nigeria we seek. Their energy, creativity and voice will determine the nation’s trajectory.
“However, for that voice to count, they must obtain their PVCs. It is through this process that they can shape decisions, influence leadership and demand accountability”, he said.
He added that the act of voting reflects citizens’ belief in the country’s potential for growth and progress, urging students to take advantage of the opportunity ahead of forthcoming general elections.
The NDDC boss further reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote civic awareness and youth empowerment, noting that the agency has sustained various transformation and capacity-building programmes across the region.
Earlier, the Convener of Project New Nigeria, Mr Samuel Okani, said the initiative was designed to complement government efforts at deepening democracy through voter education and civic orientation.
According to him, the programme, which is being implemented in universities across the Niger Delta, aims to broaden students’ understanding of the electoral process and encourage active participation.
“We are engaging students across institutions in the region to sensitise them on the importance of collecting their PVCs and participating in elections. This is one of the ways young people can influence governance and contribute to economic direction,” he said.
Okani expressed optimism that the initiative would be sustained in the years ahead to strengthen democratic values and youth inclusion in governance.
Niger Delta
CSOs, Bille Community Urge Solution To Persistent Underwater Gas Eruption
Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the people of Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State have called for government’s urgent intervention to end the suspected underwater gas eruption in the community.
The groups, under the aegis of the Environmental Rights Action and Social Action, made the call during their advocacy visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), in Port Harcourt.
The Programme Manager of Environmental Rights Action, Mr. Kentebe Ebiaridor, said the visit was to seek clarity on the response efforts of the regulators to the development in the community.
Ebiaridor expressed concern over what he described as “inadequate response from regulatory agencies and the government concerning the incident”.
He said discussions with some officials revealed that there was still no clear timeline for action to address the situation.
According to him, in the absence of clear ownership of the facility linked to the incident, companies operating within Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 should be held accountable.
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had in a statement issued on March 20 by its Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the commission had commenced an investigation into a gas bubbling incident in Bille Community.
Eyesan said the commission expressed concern over the development and assured residents of its ongoing efforts to address the situation.
Also, the Resource Justice Manager of Social Action, Dr. Prince Edegbuo, warned that the situation could escalate into a public health emergency, if urgent steps were not taken.
Edegbuo called on relevant authorities to release the results of the tests reportedly conducted in the area, stressing that residents had the right to know the condition of their environment.
He also said CSOs were prepared to intensify advocacy on the matter, urging the development of emergency response measures, including possible evacuation plans.
A legal practitioner and community stakeholder, Mr. Commission Deinbo, had, on March 20, said residents had continued to witness unusual signs on the waterways in the area.
Deinbo said the signs included boiling and bubbling from the ground and river, sometimes within residential areas, as well as fire outbreaks, which the residents had always managed to contain.
He appealed to relevant authorities to come to their aid and find a lasting solution to the problem.
In a response, the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of NOSDRA, Mr. Bello Augustin, assured the community that he would relate its concerns to the appropriate quarters.
Augustin also commended the CSOs for their advocacy and concerns to community development in the state.
By: Wokoma Emmanuel & Theresa Frederick
Niger Delta
Police Detain 7, Recover Arms In A’Ibom
The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has detained seven suspects and recovered firearms after raiding a criminal hideout in Ndiya Mfia, Ikono Local Government Area.of the State.
The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, made the disclosure in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday.
John said that the breakthrough which occurred at about 6.00a.m on Wednesday, followed credible intelligence from members of the public.
“We reliably gathered that criminal suspects were hibernating in a compound disguised as worshippers.
“In a decisive operation, our personnel conducted a thorough search of the premises which led to the detention and recovery of arms,” she said.
According to her, the operation was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police to decisively combat crime in the country.
The police spokesman further said that two locally made double-barrel guns, five expended cartridges, four motorcycles and three generators were recovered during the operation.
She also listed 10 mobile phones, one police crest, four jungle boots, one peak cap, saw blade, spanner, number plates, machetes, a special force vest as other items recovered.
“We also found bottles of suspected spiritual oil and one enlarged photograph linked to an ongoing investigation,” she said.
John said that preliminary investigation suggested that the location was being used as cover for criminal operations.
She said the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, has directed a comprehensive investigation on the matter in order to apprehend the principal suspect.
John expressed the commitment of the Command to rid the state of crime, and urged members of the public to always support the police with timely and credible information.