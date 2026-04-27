Oborevwore Counsels Corps Members On Productive Service Year, Purposeful Future

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwore, has urged corps members to participate in all programmes designed to instill discipline, resilience, and the practical knowledge required for a productive service year for a purposeful future.

Oborevwore said this on Friday at the Opening Ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream Il Orientation Course held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Issele Uku.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Kingsley Emu, said this is an opportunity to strengthen themselves.

“An opportunity to tell yourselves that this is the last chance you have to be protected by the government.

“As a student, you enjoyed a lot of immunity. As corp members you are still going to enjoy a lot of immunity and after NYSC you are on your own, therefore, you must prepare to face the world.

“My dear corps members, as you embark on this national assignment, uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and patriotism.

“You stand at the threshold of a defining phase, one that calls for service, sacrifice, and meaningful contribution to national development.

“Embrace this experience, build friendships, deepen mutual respect, and strengthen the unity that remains the cornerstone of our nationhood.

“Delta State is peaceful, welcoming, and rich in opportunities. I urge you to make your service impactful and to leave your host communities better than you met them.

“Be law-abiding, respect the customs of your host communities, and conduct yourselves as worthy ambassadors of this great nation. The future of Nigeria is, indeed, in your hands”, he said.

He, however, urged corp members to be serious in their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, saying that it was the key to fostering self-reliance and reducing dependence on white-collar jobs.

While noting that he was aware of the infrastructural challenges within this camp, he assured that the state government was taking deliberate steps to address these gaps.

“The construction of a perimeter fence to enhance security and the upgrade of critical facilities, these will receive priority attention”, he said.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. John Kwange, commended the Governor for his consistent and unwavering support to the NYSC scheme.

“The reconstruction of the camp’s perimeter fence, construction of the internal road network, and reticulation of water, among other projects, have greatly enhanced the security of lives and property, while also significantly improving the overall camp infrastructure”, he said.

He urged corps members to participate actively in all camp activities and abide by the rules guiding the orientation course.

“It is important to inform our corps members that the three-week orientation course is carefully designed to equip you with the necessary skills and right values for national development.

“The course is aimed at instilling discipline, leadership values, perseverance, humility, and endurance in all participants, with a view to promoting unity in diversity through peaceful coexistence”, he said.

The State Coordinator disclosed that a total of 2,611 corps members, comprising 1,203 males and 1,408 females, were registered.