May Day: Bayelsa Approves Housing For Civil Servants … Set For Promotion Arrears Payment

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday announced the approval of 108 completed one-bedroom housing units to be allocated to civil servants in the state civil service.

The Governor made the pronouncement during the 2026 May Day celebration held at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He directed the Housing and Property Development Authority and the Head of Service to work out the modalities for the allocation of the apartments at the state’s housing estate at Okaka Town, Yenagoa metropolis.

He also announced the approval of some of the requests presented by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), including the payment of promotion arrears and immediate implementation of yearly promotion steps for the state workers in accordance with the civil service rules.

Responding to another request, Diri stated that his administration had already amended the law establishing the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, saying it is now a wholly state-owned institution.

He said he assented to the amended law more than a year ago on March 10, 2025.

On workers in the state fire service that were reportedly not captured in the new minimum wage due to their different salary structure, he directed the Head of Service and the Commissioner for Local Government to immediately work out the details and implement his approval as it covered other workers.

The Tide gathered in October 2024 that Diri approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state.

On transportation, Diri said government would procure additional vehicles for the state transport company, including CNG buses, to improve mobility across the state, noting that ongoing investments in power infrastructure, particularly the state’s independent power project, would sustain the operation of such vehicles.

While acknowledging the autonomy of local governments, Diri urged council chairmen to pay outstanding Christmas bonuses to local government workers.

He appreciated labour for the sacrifice, dedication and partnership with his Assured Prosperity administration.

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According to him, together with the civil servants, the government had recorded several milestones that were the fruits of the partnership.

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“To our civil servants who keep the government running, to our teachers who mould the minds of this generation and indeed the next generation, to our health workers who safeguard our lives, to our security agencies who keep watch over us even when we are asleep and ensure that there is peace and security in Bayelsa State, and to every artisan farmer and professional in the private sector, your dedication and selfless service are the bedrock of our progress, and we remain profoundly grateful.

“The strides we have made together bear eloquent testimony to the strength of unity and the power of common purpose and synergy between the Government of Assured Prosperity and the workers in Bayelsa State.

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“You have not failed the Government of Prosperity. Together we have recorded milestones that speak for themselves. These are not merely government projects. They are the fruits of partnership between labour and our government”, he said.

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Speaking earlier, the NLC and TUC, in a joint address read by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Barnabas Simon, commended the Governor for prioritising the welfare of workers.

The workers also expressed appreciation for the progress of work at the ongoing nine-storey civil servants secretariat project, saying when completed, it would provide a conducive work environment.

The unions also lauded the administration for the several infrastructure projects that were changing the developmental narrative about Bayelsa.

They assured of their commitment and continuous support to the Diri administration.