INC Polls: NRC Passes Confidence Vote On Electoral C’tte … Wants Diri, Others To Mediate For Unity 

The National Representative Council (NRC) of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Justice Francis Tabai-led National Electoral Committee which conducted the April 13th 2026 National Executive Council (NEC) elections of the socio-cultural organization.

The NRC is the legislative arm of the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body, the INC.

Speaking during a valedictory plenary, members of the council praised the electoral umpire for conducting what it described as free, fair and credible polls, saying nothing less was expected of it.

According to the body, the Chairman of the electoral body and its members displayed the highest level of professionalism and were unbiased in the assignment given them, saying members of the electoral body remain some of the most sincere and disciplined minds in the Ijaw nation.

While speaking on a recent letter, which allegedly emanated from the office of the outgoing National Secretary of the INC, purportedly saying that the outgoing NEC would swear in a new NRC, the Legislative Leader of the NRC, His Royalty, Anyanate Kio, condemned the statement, noting that the outgoing National Scribe’s letter was faulty .

He noted the letter does not have the backing of Congress nor does it have that of the INC President, but that it came from the wishful thinking of the incumbent National Secretary, describing the letter as that of a wrongful thought.

“Yes, elections have come and gone. The electoral committee did a great job by conducting not only a free and fair election, but for also giving so much credibility to the system by using electronics voting.

“As members of the NRC, we believe and know that there is no election in any part of the world which is totally perfect, hence we’ll like to commend the National Council of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (N-CITRE) for playing a fatherly role in the process.

“We believe also that the Governor-General of Ijaw nation, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, and other stakeholders will work towards finding lasting solutions to the grey areas and contending issues surrounding the just-concluded elections.

“But part of our resolutions today at plenary was that all members of the NRC participated and did well as members in the past four years in the NRC, and therefore we want to give them certificates of excellent participation”, the NRC leader said.