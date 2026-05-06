Niger Delta
NCos Investigates Explosives Recovery At Ikot Ekpene Facility
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Command in Akwa Ibom State says investigation is ongoing on the recent recovery of explosive materials at the Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Richard Metong, told The Tide’s source in Uyo, the State’s capital, that the centre was safe and secure.
“We are currently investigating the incident, we must identify those responsible for that.
“We are working with sister security agencies to ensure that those behind the act are unmasked and prosecuted”, he said.
Metong continued that the command had maintained a close watch at the facility since the recovery of the explosives.
“Normal activities are going on at the center, There is no panic anywhere within and outside the facility”, he said.
The PRO stated that the command had activated inter-agency operation at all custodial centres in the state.
It would be recalled that on April 28, some explosive materials were recovered within the premises of the Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre.
According to police statement, the recovered include, 90mm high explosive rounds and 45cm length of burning fuse.
The police also recovered one pair of pincers, one flat screwdriver, two pieces of 12mm iron chisels and one 6cm conduit iron pipe.
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Niger Delta
Asaba, Warri Monarchs Seek Deeper Regional Cooperation
The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, has called for renewed commitment towards strengthening the historic ties between the Asaba and Warri Kingdoms for mutual benefits.
Azinge made the call recently in Asaba, when he played host to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in his palace.
Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between the two royal institutions, he recalled the deep bond shared by the Olu’s father, Ogiame Atuwatse II, and his predecessor, the late Prof. Chike Edozien.
He said the cordial relationship extended beyond official engagements, adding that he and his family also maintained close personal ties with the immediate past Warri traditional ruler.
The Asagba expressed optimism about the future of the relationship, commending the Olu for his deliberate efforts to revive and strengthen the agelong alliance between both kingdoms.
He pledged to fully support any initiatives aimed at deepening the cooperation, while also lauding the Olu’s leadership qualities.
He described the Olu as “a visionary monarch with a strong global outlook”.
Azinge also praised his visitor for his “humility, composure, and commitment to elevating the status of his throne on the international stage”, saying that such qualities exemplify ideal traditional leadership.
He urged the Olu not to relent in his efforts, describing his growing influence and recognition within and beyond Delta as commendable and worthy of emulation.
He said, ”You are a leading light in your own right. Long before ascending the throne, I have watched you closely and observed your trajectory as a King; a Sovereign, and you epitomise all that a monarch should be.”
The Asagba also highlighted existing personal connections between both royal families, noting that the Olu’s Queen shared a close relationship with his daughter, further strengthening their bond.
Speaking on broader regional engagement, Azinge disclosed that he recently returned from a five-day working visit to Sierra Leone, where he held high-level meetings with traditional authorities, academia, and government officials.
He said discussions during the visit emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among African traditional rulers, particularly within the West African sub-region.
According to him, the President of Sierra Leone, in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS, encouraged traditional leaders to build stronger networks and consider having periodic meetings to promote unity and development.
Azinge expressed the confidence that such initiatives, when realised, would include key monarchs, such as the Olu of Warri.
He reaffirmed the role of traditional institutions in supporting government efforts, particularly in areas, such as security and community development, emphasising the need to for them to leave lasting legacies.
Earlier in his remark, the Olu of Warri expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, describing the visit as both “significant and memorable”.
He apologised for his absence at the Asagba’s coronation and assured that he would return for a more elaborate visit at a mutually convenient time.
The Olu recalled the cordial relationship his father shared with the late Asagba, saying that it afforded him early exposure to the Asaba royal institution and its traditions.
He reiterated his commitment to reviving and strengthening the relationship between the two kingdoms, emphasising the importance of unity for the progress of their people and the country.
Ogiame Atuwatse III also extended an invitation to the Asagba to attend his fifth coronation anniversary, scheduled for August, expressing the hope for continued collaboration in the years ahead.
Niger Delta
INC Polls: NRC Passes Confidence Vote On Electoral C’tte … Wants Diri, Others To Mediate For Unity
The National Representative Council (NRC) of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Justice Francis Tabai-led National Electoral Committee which conducted the April 13th 2026 National Executive Council (NEC) elections of the socio-cultural organization.
The NRC is the legislative arm of the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body, the INC.
Speaking during a valedictory plenary, members of the council praised the electoral umpire for conducting what it described as free, fair and credible polls, saying nothing less was expected of it.
According to the body, the Chairman of the electoral body and its members displayed the highest level of professionalism and were unbiased in the assignment given them, saying members of the electoral body remain some of the most sincere and disciplined minds in the Ijaw nation.
While speaking on a recent letter, which allegedly emanated from the office of the outgoing National Secretary of the INC, purportedly saying that the outgoing NEC would swear in a new NRC, the Legislative Leader of the NRC, His Royalty, Anyanate Kio, condemned the statement, noting that the outgoing National Scribe’s letter was faulty .
He noted the letter does not have the backing of Congress nor does it have that of the INC President, but that it came from the wishful thinking of the incumbent National Secretary, describing the letter as that of a wrongful thought.
“Yes, elections have come and gone. The electoral committee did a great job by conducting not only a free and fair election, but for also giving so much credibility to the system by using electronics voting.
“As members of the NRC, we believe and know that there is no election in any part of the world which is totally perfect, hence we’ll like to commend the National Council of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (N-CITRE) for playing a fatherly role in the process.
“We believe also that the Governor-General of Ijaw nation, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, and other stakeholders will work towards finding lasting solutions to the grey areas and contending issues surrounding the just-concluded elections.
“But part of our resolutions today at plenary was that all members of the NRC participated and did well as members in the past four years in the NRC, and therefore we want to give them certificates of excellent participation”, the NRC leader said.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
May Day: Bayelsa Approves Housing For Civil Servants … Set For Promotion Arrears Payment
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday announced the approval of 108 completed one-bedroom housing units to be allocated to civil servants in the state civil service.
The Governor made the pronouncement during the 2026 May Day celebration held at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital.
He directed the Housing and Property Development Authority and the Head of Service to work out the modalities for the allocation of the apartments at the state’s housing estate at Okaka Town, Yenagoa metropolis.
He also announced the approval of some of the requests presented by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), including the payment of promotion arrears and immediate implementation of yearly promotion steps for the state workers in accordance with the civil service rules.
Responding to another request, Diri stated that his administration had already amended the law establishing the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, saying it is now a wholly state-owned institution.
He said he assented to the amended law more than a year ago on March 10, 2025.
On workers in the state fire service that were reportedly not captured in the new minimum wage due to their different salary structure, he directed the Head of Service and the Commissioner for Local Government to immediately work out the details and implement his approval as it covered other workers.
The Tide gathered in October 2024 that Diri approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state.
On transportation, Diri said government would procure additional vehicles for the state transport company, including CNG buses, to improve mobility across the state, noting that ongoing investments in power infrastructure, particularly the state’s independent power project, would sustain the operation of such vehicles.
While acknowledging the autonomy of local governments, Diri urged council chairmen to pay outstanding Christmas bonuses to local government workers.
He appreciated labour for the sacrifice, dedication and partnership with his Assured Prosperity administration.
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According to him, together with the civil servants, the government had recorded several milestones that were the fruits of the partnership.
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“To our civil servants who keep the government running, to our teachers who mould the minds of this generation and indeed the next generation, to our health workers who safeguard our lives, to our security agencies who keep watch over us even when we are asleep and ensure that there is peace and security in Bayelsa State, and to every artisan farmer and professional in the private sector, your dedication and selfless service are the bedrock of our progress, and we remain profoundly grateful.
“The strides we have made together bear eloquent testimony to the strength of unity and the power of common purpose and synergy between the Government of Assured Prosperity and the workers in Bayelsa State.
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“You have not failed the Government of Prosperity. Together we have recorded milestones that speak for themselves. These are not merely government projects. They are the fruits of partnership between labour and our government”, he said.
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Speaking earlier, the NLC and TUC, in a joint address read by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Barnabas Simon, commended the Governor for prioritising the welfare of workers.
The workers also expressed appreciation for the progress of work at the ongoing nine-storey civil servants secretariat project, saying when completed, it would provide a conducive work environment.
The unions also lauded the administration for the several infrastructure projects that were changing the developmental narrative about Bayelsa.
They assured of their commitment and continuous support to the Diri administration.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
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