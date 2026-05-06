Asaba, Warri Monarchs Seek Deeper Regional Cooperation 

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, has called for renewed commitment towards strengthening the historic ties between the Asaba and Warri Kingdoms for mutual benefits.

Azinge made the call recently in Asaba, when he played host to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in his palace.

Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between the two royal institutions, he recalled the deep bond shared by the Olu’s father, Ogiame Atuwatse II, and his predecessor, the late Prof. Chike Edozien.

He said the cordial relationship extended beyond official engagements, adding that he and his family also maintained close personal ties with the immediate past Warri traditional ruler.

The Asagba expressed optimism about the future of the relationship, commending the Olu for his deliberate efforts to revive and strengthen the agelong alliance between both kingdoms.

He pledged to fully support any initiatives aimed at deepening the cooperation, while also lauding the Olu’s leadership qualities.

He described the Olu as “a visionary monarch with a strong global outlook”.

Azinge also praised his visitor for his “humility, composure, and commitment to elevating the status of his throne on the international stage”, saying that such qualities exemplify ideal traditional leadership.

He urged the Olu not to relent in his efforts, describing his growing influence and recognition within and beyond Delta as commendable and worthy of emulation.

He said, ”You are a leading light in your own right. Long before ascending the throne, I have watched you closely and observed your trajectory as a King; a Sovereign, and you epitomise all that a monarch should be.”

The Asagba also highlighted existing personal connections between both royal families, noting that the Olu’s Queen shared a close relationship with his daughter, further strengthening their bond.

Speaking on broader regional engagement, Azinge disclosed that he recently returned from a five-day working visit to Sierra Leone, where he held high-level meetings with traditional authorities, academia, and government officials.

He said discussions during the visit emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among African traditional rulers, particularly within the West African sub-region.

According to him, the President of Sierra Leone, in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS, encouraged traditional leaders to build stronger networks and consider having periodic meetings to promote unity and development.

Azinge expressed the confidence that such initiatives, when realised, would include key monarchs, such as the Olu of Warri.

He reaffirmed the role of traditional institutions in supporting government efforts, particularly in areas, such as security and community development, emphasising the need to for them to leave lasting legacies.

Earlier in his remark, the Olu of Warri expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, describing the visit as both “significant and memorable”.

He apologised for his absence at the Asagba’s coronation and assured that he would return for a more elaborate visit at a mutually convenient time.

The Olu recalled the cordial relationship his father shared with the late Asagba, saying that it afforded him early exposure to the Asaba royal institution and its traditions.

He reiterated his commitment to reviving and strengthening the relationship between the two kingdoms, emphasising the importance of unity for the progress of their people and the country.

Ogiame Atuwatse III also extended an invitation to the Asagba to attend his fifth coronation anniversary, scheduled for August, expressing the hope for continued collaboration in the years ahead.