PSC Denies N5m Bribery Allegations In ACP Promotion Exercise

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed allegations that senior police officers paid ?5 million each to secure promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), describing the claim as false and misleading.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the commission said the report published by an online medium was a “reckless attempt” to tarnish the image of the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC insisted that the promotion of officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police followed established procedures and guidelines.

According to the statement, the commission, which is the statutory body responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of police officers, except the Inspector-General of Police, conducts its activities with transparency and strict adherence to the Public Service Rules.

The commission also faulted references in the report to the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, describing them as misleading and intended to give credibility to an unsubstantiated claim.

It explained that while the Inspector-General of Police may forward recommendations for promotion based on available vacancies and officers’ performance, the final approval rests with the commission.

“To suggest that the commission operates a ‘pay-to-play’ system is an insult to the integrity of the board members who oversee these exercises,” the statement said.

The PSC challenged the online platform that published the allegation to provide verifiable evidence to support its claims rather than relying on anonymous sources.

It further stated that documents referenced in the report, including an internal police wireless message, only confirmed that promotions were approved as part of routine administrative procedures and did not substantiate any claim of bribery.

The commission urged the public to disregard the report, reiterating its commitment to merit-based promotions and effective oversight of the Nigeria Police Force.

It also encouraged any officer or member of the public with credible evidence of misconduct to formally petition the commission.

The PSC added that it is considering legal action against the online medium over what it described as defamatory claims capable of damaging the reputation of the commission.