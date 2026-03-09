NLC Raises Alarm Over ‘Questionable’ N20bn Contracts In TCN

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised the alarm over what it described as questionable contracts estimated at about ?20 billion within the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The organised labour called for an immediate forensic audit of the contracts, warning that the deals could further weaken the nation’s power infrastructure if not urgently investigated.

In a petition addressed to the Minister of Power, the labour centre alleged that some officials within TCN were attempting to push through a series of “emergency refurbishment” contracts that may violate procurement processes and place additional financial strain on the power transmission company.

The union also called for an immediate forensic audit of the contracts and urged anti-graft agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to investigate what it described as a possible large-scale procurement fraud.

In a letter signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC warned that the situation posed a serious threat to the survival of the company and the stability of Nigeria’s electricity transmission network.

According to the union, “We write to you with grave concern as a labour movement watching a strategic national asset being systematically disembowelled. We wish to alert your Ministry to what appears to be an imminent large-scale heist being orchestrated within the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) by a group of officials who seem to have abandoned their oath of service in favour of a gluttonous rush to ‘cash out,’ even if it results in the collapse of the company.

“Honourable Minister, we demand your immediate intervention to halt this dangerous trend. To underscore the urgency of this matter, we present specific and glaring examples of what appears to be a blueprint for looting.

“Under the guise of ‘emergency refurbishment,’ there are plans to award contracts that amount to double-dipping of the highest order, designed to convert public funds into private fortunes for merely signing documents.

“The proposed plan to spend nearly ?20 billion from TCN’s coffers on so-called emergency refurbishment appears more like a contrivance to fleece a company already saddled with fiscal challenges. For instance, there is no reasonable explanation for the proposed expenditure of ?191 million to control erosion on a single tower—T89 Ihovbor, Okada.

“Similarly questionable is the plan to spend ?290,654,361 for fencing and drainage at the Biu 132/33KV Substation, as well as ?226,024,555 on just one tower—T27 at Etsako, Okpella–Ajaokuta. Another proposed expenditure includes ?239,498,443.75 for similar works. These figures raise serious concerns and appear to negate the principles of fiscal discipline.

“It is also apparent that there are plans to purchase the same items—specifically specialised transformers and switchgears—in multiple batches from the same supplier at escalating costs. This is not procurement; it resembles money laundering disguised as grid expansion.

“In addition, there appears to be a scheme to overstock consumables such as insulators, conductors and clamps at prices far above market value under the guise of preparing for possible grid collapses. These items may either be stored and left to deteriorate or never delivered at all, with the proceeds allegedly shared among members of the procurement committee and the vendors.

“Honourable Minister, this situation presents a clear and present danger. The cabal within TCN appears to be exploiting the cover of ‘emergency’ to bypass due process and bury these questionable transactions in a blizzard of paperwork.

“If these procurements proceed unchecked, TCN will not only suffer severe financial losses but its operational capacity could be crippled for a decade. The national grid may become a permanent patient in the emergency room—not because we lack the technology to fix it, but because the funds meant to repair it have been diverted.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress cannot stand by and watch our members—the engineers, linesmen and other core staff of TCN—as well as the Nigerian public, become victims of this alleged avarice.

“We therefore insist that you immediately halt all ongoing ‘emergency’ procurement processes in TCN pending a full forensic audit, invite anti-corruption agencies—the EFCC and ICPC—to investigate each of the procurement items listed, investigate the Head of Procurement and other members of TCN management if they are found to be the architects of this alleged looting scheme, investigate the reported sale of land behind the TCN substation in Katampe, Abuja, and investigate the attempted promotion of a staff member employed on 16 September 2021 to the position of Assistant General Manager in 2026, contrary to established employment rules in TCN.

“We await your urgent response and decisive action. The patience of Nigerian workers is not an unlimited resource, and we believe that a stitch in time saves nine. Let us work together to save TCN before it is bled to death.”

Efforts to obtain a response from the management of the TCN were not successful as of the time of going to the press.