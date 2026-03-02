NDLEA Nabs Wanted Drug Lord After 13 Years Of Hiding

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a wanted drug kingpin, Reginald Peter Chidiebere, who had been in hiding for 13 years over alleged involvement in cocaine and heroin trafficking.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday.

According to the statement, Chidiebere, who was first arrested in 2013 for importing cocaine into Nigeria, had been arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos but jumped bail shortly after and disappeared.

His name later resurfaced in February 2024 as one of the alleged masterminds behind the importation of 49.70kg of heroin from South Africa, intercepted by NDLEA officers at the import shed of the Lagos airport.

“A follow-up operation was carried out on 19th February 2024 at his Golden Platinum Hotel & Suites, located at No. 16/18 Reginald Peter Chidiebere Street, Hope Estate, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos where an additional 2.20 kilograms of heroin was recovered from one of his guests, Igbuanugo Ebuka ThankGod. As a result, Chidiebere went underground. The agency however secured the interim forfeiture of his hotel and blocked all bank accounts traced to him since 2024.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives in Imo State dismantled a clandestine laboratory at Isiozi Obiato, Umuaka, in Njaba Local Government Area, where 18.4kg of methamphetamine, precursor chemicals and production equipment were recovered.

Meanwhile, at the Seme border in Badagry area of Lagos, “NDLEA officers at the departure tarmac on Friday 27th February intercepted a Togolese woman, Hadiza Musa who concealed 5,000 pills of tramadol in her luggage,” while in another operation, “a total of 1,040 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, were recovered from an uncompleted building at Akodo village, Seaside Eleko, along Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos by operatives on Wednesday 25th February.”

The statement added that in Kano State, a suspect, Ashiru Bala, 45, was arrested with 1,499 bottles of codeine syrup concealed in a Volkswagen Golf car, while another suspect, Yahaya Usaini, 21, was apprehended two days later along the Zaria–Dutsinma road in Katsina State with 87.4kg of skunk hidden in a Toyota Hiace bus.

Also in Osun State, “two suspects: Adewale Fatunmise, 40, and Adebisi Korede, 25, were arrested by NDLEA operatives on Monday, 23rd February in connection with the seizure of 18.085kg skunk at Aregbe area of Osogbo, the state capital.

“In Taraba State, NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a Mercedes-Benz vehicle along Bali–Suntai road on February 26 conveying 637,600 pills of opioids including tramadol, diazepam and exol-5. A separate operation in Lankaviri Yorro area led to the arrest of Musa Usman, 27, and the recovery of 126.022kg of skunk.

“Similarly, 499.2kg of skunk was seized at Dei-Dei in the Federal Capital Territory, while in Borno State a suspect, Bulama Modu, 24, was intercepted along the Bama–Konduga road with 7,000 capsules of tramadol.

