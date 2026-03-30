Kwankwaso Dumps NNPP, May Join ADC Today

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has announced his resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing the need for political realignment.

Kwankwaso, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

He said, “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect.”

The former governor described his exit as a difficult decision, noting his longstanding involvement with the party.

“As a committed and bonafide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make. However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” he said.

Kwankwaso expressed appreciation to the party leadership, including the National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, and other organs of the party for their support during his time.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, and the entire National Working Committee for their steadfast support throughout my time. I also thank the Board of Trustees, the National Executive Committee, and all levels of leadership across the party — from the ward to the state level,” he stated.

He also acknowledged members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and party supporters for their commitment.

“We shall continue to collaborate and work together towards charting a better and more prosperous future for our dear nation,” he added.

Kwankwaso did not disclose the political platform he intends to join following his resignation, but there are speculations that the Kano born politician may join the African Democratic Congress this week.

The Tide gathered that Kwankwaso is likely to join the ADC alongside the immediate past Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, who resigned his position last week.

Recall that former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a stalwart of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday hosted Kwankwaso, in Abuja.

Atiku, in a post via his official X handle, said that Kwankwaso was on a courtesy visit and they both had a robust discussion on the state of the country.