Three Dead, Journalists Injured In Enugu Auto Crash

At least three people were killed in a tragic motor accident on Saturday morning at the notorious Onyeama Hills stretch of the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.

The crash involved a black Toyota Sienna bus carrying journalists reportedly on an official assignment to Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area in Enugu State.

Several occupants, including reporters and cameramen from African Independent Television (AIT) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), sustained injuries of varying severity.

Among the injured are NTA reporter and Chairman of the NTA Chapel, Chimaroke Ugwu, and his cameraman, Jerry; as well as Kelechi Ehirim, AIT reporter and Secretary of the Private Broadcast Chapel, along with his cameraman, Ifeanyi Ogbodo.

The identities of the deceased had not been confirmed as of the time of filing this report, but officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and police were on the scene conducting rescue operations.

The Onyeama Hills section of the highway is known for its steep terrain and high accident rate, making it a high-risk zone for motorists.

Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the crash, and are expected to release further details.