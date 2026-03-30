News
Youth Activist Seeks Policies on Transformational Leadership
A youth Activist in Nigeria, Mr. Ibeleogute Emmanuel Ibodeng, has called for policies that will create rooms and promote transformational leadership in the country.
This is as the Rivers state Ministry of Youth Development has restated its commitment towards supporting initiative that will empower youth socially and economically in the State.
Ibodeng made the call at the weekend during the launching of his book titled ‘A-Z Nuggets of Goal, Setting Discovery Winning Ways To SET And Achieve Goals Like A PRO’, in Port Harcourt.
He said transformational leadership comes when the right policies are in place and described the book as his contribution to human capacity development in Nigeria.
“This is my book launch. This will serves as my own contribution to human capacity building in this country,” he said.
According to him, “The A-Z Nuggets of Goal Setting is a book that will serve as a coaching template and model for emerging leaders, readers and passionate nation builders to coach themselves into excellence, coach themselves into patriotic citizens.”
Ibodeng said reading the book and imbibing its message has the capacity to make one a nation builder as it is tailored towards effective community development and effective mind transformation.
“My major target is to see that the leaders who come after this set will have their minds tuned after transformational leadership and not just the kind of leadership we are used to today,” he said.
Speaking at the book launch, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs Ruhoma Kejeh, restated the commitment of the State Government towards supporting initiative that will empower youth socially and economically in the state.
Kejeh, represented by the Head of Department, Youth Education and Counseling, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs. Oboroli Veronica, described the book as a practical guide that will serve as a source of inspiration for youths.
According to her, the book is not only timely and commendable, but comes at a time when many youths face uncertainty in life.
Also speaking, the guest speaker, Mrs. Uche Etiaba, said rather than relying on false hope and partisan politics, Nigerian youth should set clear goals and work out ways of achieving them.
Etiaba also described the book as a masterpiece, adding that vision without structure is like dreaming.
The guest speaker, however, blamed systemic failure as Nigeria’s major problem, arguing that the nation is experiencing high youth unemployment because our educational system does not align with the job market.
According to her, there must be an alignment across all levels of our national life.
The event attracted people across all works of life.
By: John Bibor
News
CAN President Tasks Christians On Unity
Against the backdrop of rising economic challenges and global uncertainties, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called for calm, unity, and responsible leadership as Christians across the country mark Palm Sunday, yesterday.
In a statement released yesterday, Okoh reflected on the significance of Palm Sunday, saying that it is a moment that symbolises peace, humility, and hope, even in times of tension and uncertainty.
He further explained that Jesus entered Jerusalem with calm resolve, not as a display of force, but with a message of peace and purpose.
The CAN President noted, “The message of the Christian observance is particularly relevant as many Nigerians grapple with economic hardship, including rising cost of living, increasing fuel prices, and escalating food costs.”
He attributed part of the economic pressure to global developments, especially geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States that are already impacting energy markets and, by extension, everyday life in Nigeria.
He stressed that across the country, families are feeling the weight of these times, with transport costs rising, food prices climbing, and daily life becoming more difficult.
He stated that Nigerians are primarily concerned with survival and stability, appealing to leaders at all levels to be mindful of the tone and impact of their words and actions.
According to him, when life feels uncertain, people need reassurance, they need stability and the confidence that those in authority understand their struggles. He stressed that the lessons of Palm Sunday should guide leadership, as true leadership is defined not by force or rhetoric, but by empathy, restraint, and a commitment to the common good.
He stressed that it is a time for decisions that ease burdens, calm anxieties, and bring people together, and called on the Church and Nigerians of all faiths to embrace their responsibility in promoting peace and unity.
He said Palm Sunday serves as a reminder of a time when people from diverse backgrounds came together in shared hope and purpose, pointing out that the same spirit is needed now to stand for peace, strengthen unity, and support one another, especially in a season that could easily tilt towards tension.
Okoh encouraged young Nigerians and those most affected by the current economic realities not to lose hope, acknowledging that while the challenges are real, they are not insurmountable.
News
Acting Provost Dismisses Alleged Missing Equipment Claims At Rivers Health College
The Acting Provost of the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, Dr. (Mrs.) Peace Chigozirim Amadi has refuted claims circulating in the media suggesting that laboratory equipment went missing from the college.
In a recent statement, Dr. Amadi described the reports—particularly those attributed to certain publications—as false and misleading. She emphasized that all laboratory equipment at the college remain intact.
“I am here to set the record straight. No laboratory equipment disappeared from my college. Nothing is missing,” Dr. Amadi said, challenging anyone with contrary claims to provide evidence, including the names of the equipment and their supposed locations.
She further noted that the college recently underwent an accreditation exercise, during which significant investments were made in laboratory equipment. According to Dr. Amadi, these items are fully accounted for, and the college maintains a robust security system to protect its assets.
“Everything is intact. Nothing disappeared. The information being circulated is false and should be discarded,” she reiterated.
Beyond addressing the allegations, Dr. Amadi also called on media practitioners to exercise professionalism and verify stories before publication. “I want to plead with journalists to always verify their stories. Junk journalism does not help anyone. No matter the information you receive, it is important to hear the other side before publishing,” she said.
While social media posts have occasionally raised concerns about various issues in the region’s health education sector, including extortion and examination malpractice at related institutions, there is no independent evidence from credible news sources confirming that equipment went missing from Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology.
The college, a public tertiary institution based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is accredited to offer a variety of health-related programs, including Nursing, Midwifery, Laboratory Technology, and Environmental Health. It has consistently emphasised integrity, safety, and transparency in its operations.
Dr. Amadi’s statement seeks to reassure the public, students, and stakeholders that the college remains secure, well-managed, and free from the alleged equipment losses, while urging journalists to prioritise accuracy in reporting.
News
Hausa Leader Lauds Fubara For Sustaining Peace, Security In Rivers
The Chairman of the Arewa Traditional Council of Chiefs in Rivers State, Alhaji Hussaini Isa Madaki, has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for his efforts in sustaining peace and security of lives and property across the state.
Madaki, who is also the Sarkin Hausawa in Rivers State, described the governor as a leader who has embraced the Hausa community as part of the larger family in the state.
Speaking with journalists at his office in Port Harcourt during the 2026 Eid al-Fitr celebration, Madaki noted that Governor Fubara has demonstrated fairness and inclusiveness by not segregating any ethnic group, particularly the Hausa community.
He added that the governor’s peaceful disposition has positioned Rivers State as one of the most accommodating and peaceful states in the country.
Madaki further assured that the Hausa community would continue to give maximum support to the Fubara-led administration until the end of its tenure.
He also urged members of the community to remain peaceful and law-abiding as they go about their lawful activities.
On community development, Madaki disclosed that district and ward heads have been appointed and crowned across Hausa settlements in the State to ensure proper coordination and profiling of residents. According to him, the initiative is aimed at strengthening security, enhancing identification, and improving crisis management at the grassroots level.
He explained that the move became necessary due to recurring security concerns, including disturbances allegedly caused by some scavengers and cart pushers.
Madaki called on the newly appointed leaders to promote inclusiveness, harmony, and peaceful coexistence in the discharge of their responsibilities.
Those appointed include Alhaji Abubakar as Port Harcourt City District Head; Alhaji Buba Usman (Eleme axis); Malam Adamu (Eagle Island); Alhaji Tanlasuki (Gborokiri Yam Zone); Abdullahi (Rumukwurushi); Adamu Suleiman (Aboloma); and Useni Umaru (D-Line).
He appealed to Governor Fubara to formally recognise the efforts of the Hausa leadership structure in the State and extend further support in the spirit of inclusivity and unity.
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