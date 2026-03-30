Youth Activist Seeks Policies on Transformational Leadership 

A youth Activist in Nigeria, Mr. Ibeleogute Emmanuel Ibodeng, has called for policies that will create rooms and promote transformational leadership in the country.

This is as the Rivers state Ministry of Youth Development has restated its commitment towards supporting initiative that will empower youth socially and economically in the State.

Ibodeng made the call at the weekend during the launching of his book titled ‘A-Z Nuggets of Goal, Setting Discovery Winning Ways To SET And Achieve Goals Like A PRO’, in Port Harcourt.

He said transformational leadership comes when the right policies are in place and described the book as his contribution to human capacity development in Nigeria.

“This is my book launch. This will serves as my own contribution to human capacity building in this country,” he said.

According to him, “The A-Z Nuggets of Goal Setting is a book that will serve as a coaching template and model for emerging leaders, readers and passionate nation builders to coach themselves into excellence, coach themselves into patriotic citizens.”

Ibodeng said reading the book and imbibing its message has the capacity to make one a nation builder as it is tailored towards effective community development and effective mind transformation.

“My major target is to see that the leaders who come after this set will have their minds tuned after transformational leadership and not just the kind of leadership we are used to today,” he said.

Speaking at the book launch, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs Ruhoma Kejeh, restated the commitment of the State Government towards supporting initiative that will empower youth socially and economically in the state.

Kejeh, represented by the Head of Department, Youth Education and Counseling, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs. Oboroli Veronica, described the book as a practical guide that will serve as a source of inspiration for youths.

According to her, the book is not only timely and commendable, but comes at a time when many youths face uncertainty in life.

Also speaking, the guest speaker, Mrs. Uche Etiaba, said rather than relying on false hope and partisan politics, Nigerian youth should set clear goals and work out ways of achieving them.

Etiaba also described the book as a masterpiece, adding that vision without structure is like dreaming.

The guest speaker, however, blamed systemic failure as Nigeria’s major problem, arguing that the nation is experiencing high youth unemployment because our educational system does not align with the job market.

According to her, there must be an alignment across all levels of our national life.

The event attracted people across all works of life.

By: John Bibor