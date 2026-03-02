Gowon, Kukah Task Lawmakers On Unity, Citizen Welfare

A former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, yesterday, joined other dignitaries for the commissioning of the first Christian chapel at the National Assembly of Nigeria complex, Abuja, where they charged lawmakers to prioritise the welfare of citizens and uphold unity in the discharge of their duties.

The event, which marked the end of years without a dedicated Christian worship centre within the legislative complex, drew the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, top government officials and members of the clergy.

Until now, Christian legislators and staff had relied on makeshift arrangements and external venues for fellowship and services.

Speakers at the ceremony described the completion of the chapel as both a spiritual milestone and a call to moral responsibility for those entrusted with making laws for over 200 million Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, Gowon congratulated federal lawmakers but cautioned against religious division.

He said, “God says that we should love one another as we love ourselves. I hope that this is the spirit in this National Assembly.

“We must love one another and use it in ensuring the continuity and unity of this country.”

On his part, Kukah reminded lawmakers that their authority is temporary, while God’s authority is eternal.

“I think all lawmakers must have the same humility, because the eternal lawmaker is God himself. By becoming a lawmaker, you have been invited by God to do something that is humanly possible,” Kukah said.

He lamented that despite the country’s deep religiosity, the values of justice, compassion and order remain largely absent.

“Nigeria is full of Muslims, full of Christians, but the fruits are very scarce. If the fruits of our faith are not so scarce, we will not be haemorrhaging so badly,” he added.

Kukah urged legislators to enact laws that promote unity and shared humanity, warning against religious hypocrisy and division.

Also speaking, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, traced the vision for the chapel to earlier assemblies and described its completion as an act of faith.

“When we started this, we didn’t have the resources. We didn’t know this place would look like this eventually. But our faith was that if we started something, God would step in and multiply it,” Dogara said.

Referencing 2 Chronicles 7:14, he stressed that repentance remains the pathway to national renewal.

“God has placed the condition for national revival and healing on repentance.

“I sincerely pray that this place will be a house of prayer where people will come and take repentance on behalf of Nigeria,” he said.

Dogara warned that the structure would be meaningless without unity.

“This beautiful edifice means nothing if God’s presence is not here. And the only thing that can keep God’s presence here is unity,” he stressed.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the chapel should serve as a reminder of accountability to God in the lawmaking process.

“As we make laws for over 200 million Nigerians, we do not do so alone. We do so in the presence of the Almighty,” he said.

Quoting Psalm 127:1, he added, “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain,” noting that political strategy alone cannot address Nigeria’s complex challenges.

The commissioning concluded with prayers for national unity, ethical leadership and a renewed commitment to people-centred governance within the National Assembly.