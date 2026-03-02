Sports
City Survive Leeds’ Challenge At Elland Road
Antoine Semenyo scored just before half-time as title-chasing Manchester City escaped Elland Road with victory over an energetic Leeds United.
The hard-earned outcome narrowed Arsenal’s lead to two points at the top of the Premier League.
City travelled to West Yorkshire without their Leeds-born star striker Erling Haaland who was injured in training, and it looked for large periods in the first half that they would rue not having their top goalscorer available.
But Ghana international Semenyo stretched to convert Rayan Ait-Nouri’s fizzed low ball into the penalty area for his sixth City goal since joining from Bournemouth in January.
Leeds will be wondering how they did not score after making a sprightly start and giving City real cause for early concern.
Meanwhile , a clinical Liverpool performance helped them beat battling West Ham in the Premier League and move level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.
The hosts were 3-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister.
West Ham pulled one back early in the second half through Tomas Soucek before Cody Gakpo restored Liverpool’s three-goal lead in the 70th minute.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side scored again through Taty Castellanos, but an Axel Disasi own goal ensured Liverpool hit five goals in a league game for the first time this season.
Bayern Rebound To Overcome Dortmund In Bundesliga (5)
Harry Kane scored two second-half goals as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling match and move 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
The England striker took his tally to 45 goals in all competitions this season as Bayern became the first team to inflict a home league defeat on Dortmund.
All three of the Reds’ first-half goals came from set-pieces – with Arne Slot’s side now leading the table in 2026 when it comes to goals from set-plays (excluding penalties).
In the fifth minute, Ryan Gravenberch teed up Ekitike, who finished smartly to beat Mads Hermansen at the near post for his 16th goal of the season.
West Ham threatened to equalise, but against the run of play Liverpool doubled their advantage when Van Dijk headed in Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner.
The visitors failed to take advantage of Liverpool’s complacency with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jarrod Bowen and Soucek all wasting chances.
And just before half-time, Mac Allister’s superb volley took a deflection and ended in the back of the net. That was the cue for sections of the travelling support to head for the exits.
Nico Schlotterbeck’s opener.
Dortmund thought they had snatched a point when Daniel Svensson’s thumping volley sent Signal Iduna Park into pandemonium.
But that was until Joshua Kimmich’s strike three minutes from time kept Bayern in pole position to win a 14th title in 15 seasons.
Schlotterbeck headed Dortmund ahead in the 26th minute when he rose highest in a crowded penalty area to connect with Svensson’s free-kick from the left.
Dortmund had the chance to double their lead later in the half when Fabio Silva squared the ball to Maximilian Beier, who was denied by the onrushing Jonas Urbig.
Despite dominating possession in the first half, Bayern – playing with a front three of Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz – were unable to test Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.
But Kane equalised early in the second period with a poacher’s effort from inside the area at the end of a slick move involving Kimmich and Serge Gnabry.
Both teams missed chances before Kane scored a penalty – a record 10th in a Bundesliga season – after Josip Stanisic was floored by Schlotterbeck.
Dortmund levelled when Svensson volleyed past Urbig, but Kimmich all but ended their hopes of winning a first title since 2012.
Sports
Tottenham’s Miserable Run Continues
Relegation-threatened Tottenham’s miserable 2026 continued as their winless run extended to 10 league games with Fulham gaining a deserved victory to boost their hopes of qualifying for European football.
Fulham, who scored twice in the opening six minutes in their 2-1 win over Spurs in November, again got an early goal with Harry Wilson netting in the seventh minute.
However, the goal was controversial as new Spurs boss Igor Tudor felt it should have been disallowed as home striker Raul Jimenez pushed Radu Dragusin as they challenged for a Kenny Tete cross, before Oscar Bobb picked out Wilson to volley home from six yards out.
Tottenham had a similar goal ruled out last week in their 4-1 loss to Arsenal for a foul by Randal Kolo Muani on Gunners defender Gabriel but, following a check from the video assistant referee (VAR) Craig Pawson, Fulham’s goal was allowed to stand, much to Tudor’s fury.
Spurs, though, had no excuses for the 34th-minute second goal with Alex Iwobi left with space to shoot home superbly from 18 yards out, with the ball going in off the inside of the post after a neat exchange with Wilson.
Sports
PSG Extend Lead In Ligue 1
Paris St-Germain stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to four points by claiming a narrow win at Le Havre.
The defending champions hoped to take advantage after second-placed Lens drew at Strasbourg on Friday, and Bradley Barcola gave them a deserved lead shortly before half-time.
PSG had chances to extend their lead and substitute Desire Doue had a late penalty saved by Le Havre goalkeeper Mory Diaw.
Lee Kang-In had an effort saved by Diaw before his right-wing cross was headed home by Barcola for his ninth goal of the season.
Moments later Lee fired wide when through on goal, before PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired against a post just after half-time.
Keeper Matvey Safonov made a fine save from Issa Soumare to keep PSG in front, while Diaw denied substitutes Nuno Mendes, Ibrahim Mbaye and Doue.
Diaw parried Doue’s spot-kick low to his right after Doue was brought down by Lucas Gourna-Douath with 11 minutes left.
Sports
La Liga: Yamal Records First Career Hat-trick
Lamine Yamal scored a landmark first hat-trick of his career as Barcelona beat Villarreal to ensure they will stay top of La Liga.
The 18-year-old put the home side in control at half-time by scoring twice in nine minutes, both from Fermin Lopez assists.
Villarreal then pulled a goal back through Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye and the visitors spurned a great chance to equalise.
But Lamine Yamal struck again before substitute Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 in stoppage time to send Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid, who host Getafe on Monday.
Lamine Yamal’s feat, at the age of 18 years and 230 days, made him the youngest player to hit a first treble in La Liga this century, according to statisticians Opta.
Fermin was one of four players to come into Barcelona’s starting line-up, promoted after scoring the final goal as a substitute in the 3-0 home win over Levante.
The 22-year-old midfielder pulled the strings, creating the game’s first clear-cut chance for right-back Jules Kounde, who dragged his shot horribly wide of the far post.
Lamine Yamal had a speculative effort held by Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Junior but made no mistake from his next chance, and created a superb second goal from nothing.
Fermin pounced on a loose ball in midfield before playing in Lamine Yamal, who took a touch before slotting in the opener.
The teenage Spain international then received the ball out on the right wing and beat two defenders before firing high past Junior and inside the far post.
Junior made a point-blank save from Dani Olmo right after half-time and Villarreal halved the deficit moments later, with Gueye converting from close range after a corner fell into his path.
The visitors had won three of their past four games to climb above Atletico Madrid into third place, nine points behind Real, and Ayoze Perez should have drawn them level after 54 minutes.
Barcelona keeper Joan Garcia failed to clear after rushing out to halt a Villarreal counter-attack, leaving two covering defenders between Perez and the goal, but the ex-Newcastle and Leicester forward shot wide from outside the box.
Tempers flared on the sideline, with each team’s head coach booked, before Barcelona’s Hansi Flick brought on Pedri for Olmo.
The 23-year-old Spain midfielder helped the hosts regain control before threading a fine pass through to Lamine Yamal, who beat Junior from a wide angle to reach 13 La Liga goals this season and a combined 101 goals and assists for club and country.
Pedri and French defender Kounde then combined for the latter to square for Lewandowski to tap in his 11th La Liga goal of the season.
VAR Challenge System Underway(8)
Fifa referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina has said that there will be further trials of a challenge system as part of a two-year review of the video assistant referee (VAR).
The International Football Association Board (Ifab) announced the review at its annual general meeting on Saturday, the 10th anniversary of its initial approval of VAR trials.
Football Video Support (FVS), which allows coaches to make two challenges per match, is already being tried out in Italy, Malta and Spain.
Collina, who chairs the referees’ committee of world football’s governing body, said it was likely those trials would be replicated elsewhere.
“It is probable that in the next weeks we will open the possibility to join the trial for the next season to member association and competition organisers,” he said.
The very existence of VAR has been questioned at times this season in particular, with many claiming the game would be better without it.
Collina, who was voted the world’s best referee five times, said: “In Italy, we say that in every wonderful marriage, there is a crisis after seven years.
“So it might be possible that people fall in love with the VAR, and then after some years… crisis.”
Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said in any assessment of VAR, it was paramount to “keep the game flowing” and “we don’t want to see more delays”.
Bullingham said the FA was against VAR checks on corners, which have been approved for use at this summer’s World Cup, and the competition opt-in would not be used in England.
But he is supportive of a challenge system.
“It changes the dynamic,” Bullingham said. “It reduces the amount of times when there is a VAR intervention and effectively puts the onus on the coach.
“That’s something which we might continue to learn as we trial that model.
“Parts of the game [that use FVS] fundamentally can’t afford for VAR at the moment.
“But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the wrong model for the future.”
