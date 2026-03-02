Alleged S’South ADC Endorsement For Amaechi’s Presidential Ticket Inaccurate — Utomi

Political economist and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Prof. Pat Utomi, has stated that the South-South zone of the party has not endorsed former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking on Saturday on X, Prof. Utomi said, “In Benin, ADC South-South leaders met. Chibuike Amaechi announced interest in contesting for the party’s presidential ticket.

“His request was received, as is the tradition. No discussion took place on the matter. Any representation of endorsement is inaccurate and disingenuous.”

The statement comes after a meeting of the South-South zone on Friday in Edo State, where regional leaders of the party gathered under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Rt Hon. Amaechi was reported to have formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election at the meeting.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun, addressing Rt Hon Amaechi’s declaration, said: “In the process, we are glad that our son, His Excellency, Chibuike Amaechi, took advantage of this meeting to formally brief us of his intention to run for the presidency of our great nation.

“We were very pleased to thank him for the respect he has for the leaders of the zone; for not letting loose in his zone, setting up his own personal structure, and for ensuring, like any good son, that he tells his people what he has in mind before he embarks on it.”

He added, “We were pleased, and I can report that a unanimous decision was taken to give him all the support that he needs in pursuit of his ambition,” he stated in a video of the meeting circulating online.