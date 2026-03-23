A’Ibom, C’River Renew Offshore Oil Wells Dispute

Nigeria’s long-running dispute over offshore oil wells between Umo Eno’s Akwa Ibom State and Bassey Otu’s Cross River State has resurfaced, reviving questions about maritime boundaries, revenue derivation and the legal limits of administrative review in the country’s oil-dependent federation.

At the heart of the renewed tensions are reports suggesting that dozens of oil wells, often cited as about 76, are subject to reconsideration by federal institutions responsible for revenue allocation.

The claims have sparked political reactions in both states, each framing the issue through different historical, legal and economic lenses.

For Akwa Ibom State, the matter is a largely settled law. Governor of the State, Umo Eno, has insisted that two rulings of the Supreme Court of Nigeria already established the state’s ownership of the offshore wells and that no administrative process can reverse those decisions.

“There are two Supreme Court judgments that give Akwa Ibom State the right to those oil wells,” Eno told newsmen. “We are not sharing maritime boundaries with Cross River State but with the Republic of Cameroun, and the Nigerian Supreme Court has said so twice.”

He urged residents to remain calm, dismissing speculation about any transfer of oil wells as politically motivated.

“There is no cause for alarm. The people on the other side may cook up any story they want; raise propaganda, but this propaganda has no effect in the face of the two Supreme Court decisions establishing our ownership of the oil wells,” he said.

The governor also expressed confidence that the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would respect the judicial rulings.

“I believe in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; I believe that the rule of law will be respected,” he said. “We cannot throw away Supreme Court decisions twice on this particular matter.”

The dispute traces its roots to the geopolitical reshaping of Nigeria’s coastal boundaries following the 2002 ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon.

Before that decision, Cross River State was considered a littoral state, one with access to the sea, and therefore entitled to offshore oil derivation revenue.

But in 2012, Nigeria’s Supreme Court ruled that after Bakassi’s cession, Cross River State no longer possessed a maritime boundary and therefore ceased to qualify as a littoral state for offshore derivation purposes.

That decision effectively transferred control of the offshore oil wells to neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.

The 2012 Supreme Court judgment in Attorney?General of Cross River State v. Attorney?General of the Federation (Suit No. SC.175/2005, delivered July 10, 2012) addressed whether Cross River still qualified as a littoral state after the loss of the Bakassi Peninsula following the ICJ ruling.

One of the key passages often cited from the judgment explains the Court’s position on Cross River’s maritime status.

The Supreme Court held in substance that: “With the cession of the Bakassi Peninsula to the Republic of Cameroon pursuant to the judgment of the International Court of Justice, Cross River State no longer has a seaward boundary and consequently ceases to be a littoral state for the purpose of entitlement to derivation from offshore oil wells.”

This reasoning formed the basis of the Court’s decision to strike out Cross River’s claim seeking entitlement to offshore oil derivation, since only littoral states with a coastline adjoining the sea can benefit from offshore derivation under Nigeria’s constitutional framework.

The ruling was linked to the earlier international decision in the Land and Maritime Boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria, which transferred sovereignty over the Bakassi Peninsula from Nigeria to Cameroon.

Because Bakassi previously provided Cross River’s direct access to the sea, the Supreme Court concluded that once it was ceded, the state lost the maritime frontage required to claim offshore oil wells.

Akwa Ibom’s Attorney-General, Uko Udom, reiterated that position during a media briefing, saying the legal framework remains unchanged.

“No oil well has been ceded. No Supreme Court judgment has been overturned. No constitutional provision has been amended,” Udom said.

He explained that recent claims stemmed from a misinterpretation of a draft report submitted by a federal inter-agency committee to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

“The commission clarified that what it received is a draft report, not a decision or approved recommendation,” he said. “The circulating claim is speculative and not reflective of any final position.”

Udom added that under Nigeria’s constitution, Supreme Court judgments are final.

“Under Section 235 of the Constitution, the decisions of the Supreme Court are final and binding on all authorities and persons throughout the federation.

“No inter-agency committee, no technical panel, and no institutional process can alter or sit on appeal over a judgment of the Supreme Court.” he said.

While the Akwa Ibom State Governor said the issue has been primarily settled legally, Cross River’s political leadership has emphasised historical grievances and questions of fairness

The Governor, Bassey Otu, said the state’s sacrifices for national unity, particularly the loss of Bakassi, should not translate into permanent economic disadvantage.