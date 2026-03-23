Niger Delta
Delta Shocked Over Death Of Chief Protocol Officer
Delta State Government has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of Mr. Sunny Kotor, Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to the State Government.
Kotor, a renowned Master of Ceremony at state functions, reportedly slumped and passed away last Friday.
In a statement signed by the Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in Warri on Saturday, his passing was described as “a profound loss; not only to his family, but to the Government and people of Delta State who benefited immensely from his professionalism, composure, and unmistakable presence at official engagements.
“He brought dignity, structure, and excellence to every function he handled, leaving behind a standard that will be difficult to forget,” the statement added.
The Commissioner noted that “every passing is indeed a sobering reminder of how fragile and fleeting life can be,” extending heartfelt condolences to Kotor’s family, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of working with him.
The statement prayed that God would grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.
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Niger Delta
Otu Recommits To Support For Navy
Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has said his administration will continue to collaborate with the navy for effective protection of the waterways.
Otu stated this when the Commandant, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Victory, Commodore Shuaib Ahmed, visited him in Calabar.
The Governor described the visit as critical to consolidating the partnership between Cross River State and the navy.
“Peace and stability remain non-negotiable prerequisites for the progress of the state.
“So, this visit reaffirms our shared resolve to keep the state safe and secured through sustained collaboration,” he said.
Otu stated that security remained the foundation for meaningful development in every society.
“No society prospers in the midst of insecurity. As a state, our development vision depends on peace, order and collective vigilance,” he said.
The Governor commended the Navy for the level of professionalism being exuded by its personnel in the discharge of their duties.
He said the Navy’s efforts had hugely boosted investor confidence and strengthened the state’s economic environment.
The Governor assured the Navy of the state government’s continued support towards enhanced operation.
Earlier, Ahmed explained that the visit followed the military tradition of familiarizing with authorities upon assumption of duties.
He stated that it was crucial to align naval operations with the strategic priorities of the state government.
The naval chief thanked the state government for its support to the force, saying, “your support has helped us immensely in achieving targets”
The Commandant further said there was need to strengthen infrastructure and communication systems in order to address evolving security challenges.
“Operationalising key naval facilities will improve our capacity to tackle maritime crimes.
“The Navy is committed to supporting the state in ensuring the safety and security of the waterways.
“We shall continue to promote peace while enabling the residents to carry out their lawful activities without fear,” he said.
Niger Delta
Community Praises Diri, Ogbuku On Projects Execution … Prioritises Security, Dev
The Agbura Community of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has again lauded the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and the Managing-Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, over infrastructure projects executed in the community.
Speaking with newsmen midweek in Yenagoa, its Chairman, Community Development Committee, Mr. Tribunal Egba, hailed the Governor for the successful completion of the abandoned Oxbow lake-Agbura Road project and others within the Community.
He also eulogized the NDDC MD for the construction of new lodge in the community for serving Corps members as well as plans to execute other projects.
Mr. Egba added that the completion of the Oxbow Lake-Agbura Road has given the community facelift, while also pleading with the government and the interventionist agency to award shore protection contract in the community to save it from the perennial floodings experienced in the fast urbanizing town.
Similarly, the community’s leadership has given assurances that it will continue to give priority to development and security of lives and property.
The CDC helmsman promised to strengthen the existing community vigilante group, while also stressing that the age-long synergy between the community and security agencies would be improved upon to get rid of crime and criminalities in the area.
“As a community, we’re so thankful to Governor Diri for constructing the abandoned Oxbow Lake-Agbura Road project. We’re also glad with the level of infrastructural development ongoing in other parts of the state, courtesy of the Diri-led administration.
“We also like to laud the MD/CEO, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for the construction of a befitting Corpers lodge for Corps members serving in this community.
“Our priority as a community now is to protect these infrastructure projects. We’ll continue to work in synergy with all security agencies to make sure there’s peace and development”, the CDC leadership said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
A’Ibom, C’River Renew Offshore Oil Wells Dispute
Nigeria’s long-running dispute over offshore oil wells between Umo Eno’s Akwa Ibom State and Bassey Otu’s Cross River State has resurfaced, reviving questions about maritime boundaries, revenue derivation and the legal limits of administrative review in the country’s oil-dependent federation.
At the heart of the renewed tensions are reports suggesting that dozens of oil wells, often cited as about 76, are subject to reconsideration by federal institutions responsible for revenue allocation.
The claims have sparked political reactions in both states, each framing the issue through different historical, legal and economic lenses.
For Akwa Ibom State, the matter is a largely settled law. Governor of the State, Umo Eno, has insisted that two rulings of the Supreme Court of Nigeria already established the state’s ownership of the offshore wells and that no administrative process can reverse those decisions.
“There are two Supreme Court judgments that give Akwa Ibom State the right to those oil wells,” Eno told newsmen. “We are not sharing maritime boundaries with Cross River State but with the Republic of Cameroun, and the Nigerian Supreme Court has said so twice.”
He urged residents to remain calm, dismissing speculation about any transfer of oil wells as politically motivated.
“There is no cause for alarm. The people on the other side may cook up any story they want; raise propaganda, but this propaganda has no effect in the face of the two Supreme Court decisions establishing our ownership of the oil wells,” he said.
The governor also expressed confidence that the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would respect the judicial rulings.
“I believe in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; I believe that the rule of law will be respected,” he said. “We cannot throw away Supreme Court decisions twice on this particular matter.”
The dispute traces its roots to the geopolitical reshaping of Nigeria’s coastal boundaries following the 2002 ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon.
Before that decision, Cross River State was considered a littoral state, one with access to the sea, and therefore entitled to offshore oil derivation revenue.
But in 2012, Nigeria’s Supreme Court ruled that after Bakassi’s cession, Cross River State no longer possessed a maritime boundary and therefore ceased to qualify as a littoral state for offshore derivation purposes.
That decision effectively transferred control of the offshore oil wells to neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.
The 2012 Supreme Court judgment in Attorney?General of Cross River State v. Attorney?General of the Federation (Suit No. SC.175/2005, delivered July 10, 2012) addressed whether Cross River still qualified as a littoral state after the loss of the Bakassi Peninsula following the ICJ ruling.
One of the key passages often cited from the judgment explains the Court’s position on Cross River’s maritime status.
The Supreme Court held in substance that: “With the cession of the Bakassi Peninsula to the Republic of Cameroon pursuant to the judgment of the International Court of Justice, Cross River State no longer has a seaward boundary and consequently ceases to be a littoral state for the purpose of entitlement to derivation from offshore oil wells.”
This reasoning formed the basis of the Court’s decision to strike out Cross River’s claim seeking entitlement to offshore oil derivation, since only littoral states with a coastline adjoining the sea can benefit from offshore derivation under Nigeria’s constitutional framework.
The ruling was linked to the earlier international decision in the Land and Maritime Boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria, which transferred sovereignty over the Bakassi Peninsula from Nigeria to Cameroon.
Because Bakassi previously provided Cross River’s direct access to the sea, the Supreme Court concluded that once it was ceded, the state lost the maritime frontage required to claim offshore oil wells.
Akwa Ibom’s Attorney-General, Uko Udom, reiterated that position during a media briefing, saying the legal framework remains unchanged.
“No oil well has been ceded. No Supreme Court judgment has been overturned. No constitutional provision has been amended,” Udom said.
He explained that recent claims stemmed from a misinterpretation of a draft report submitted by a federal inter-agency committee to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.
“The commission clarified that what it received is a draft report, not a decision or approved recommendation,” he said. “The circulating claim is speculative and not reflective of any final position.”
Udom added that under Nigeria’s constitution, Supreme Court judgments are final.
“Under Section 235 of the Constitution, the decisions of the Supreme Court are final and binding on all authorities and persons throughout the federation.
“No inter-agency committee, no technical panel, and no institutional process can alter or sit on appeal over a judgment of the Supreme Court.” he said.
While the Akwa Ibom State Governor said the issue has been primarily settled legally, Cross River’s political leadership has emphasised historical grievances and questions of fairness
The Governor, Bassey Otu, said the state’s sacrifices for national unity, particularly the loss of Bakassi, should not translate into permanent economic disadvantage.
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