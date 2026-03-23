Diri Tasks Muslims On Peace-building … Hails Eid-el-Fitr Celebration 

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored leaders and adherents of the Islamic faith to use the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-fitr to promote love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

The event, referred to as Holy Month of Ramadan, began February 18, 2026, and is practiced annually by the Muslim faithful for spiritual growth.

He stated this on Thursday when he hosted the Muslim community in the state to a state dinner to mark the celebrations symbolising the end of the fast in Government House, Yenagoa.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Akpe, he urged Muslims to demonstrate love to both God and man, forgiveness, exhibit peaceful conduct and compassion, which he noted were the cardinal teachings of Islam.

He said as the Muslim faithfuls gather for prayers and other activities, they should reflect and appraise their conduct, particularly in peace-building, because in the absence of peace there would be no meaningful development.

Diri congratulated the Muslims on their successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and urged them to uphold the virtues of love, peace and sacrifice for the common good as espoused by Prophet Mohammed.

“On behalf of the Governor, His Excellency Governor Douye Diri, l want to thank you for all you have been doing in terms of promoting peaceful coexistence in the state. But we want you to have the conviction and acknowledge that it is time to demonstrate actionable peace.

“Bayelsa State has been adjudged the most peaceful state in the country and so we want our Muslim community in the state to do more in exuding love and peaceful conduct in order for Bayelsa to consolidate that position through your contributions.

“We want you to reflect on the importance of peace because without peace, there can be no development; people will live in fear and your purpose cannot be achieved.

“Endeavour to make peace within and outside your religion in all you do. This government does not segregate”, he said.

Responding to their requests, including a state secretariat and an 18-seater bus to the Muslim family in the state, Senator Diri assured that government would address them within limits of available resources.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Godspower Asingba, explained that the Ramadan fast was one of the significant events in the calendar of the Muslim faith for spiritual revival.

He said the state government had been supportive of the Muslim community in the state, noting that at the commencement of the Ramadan fast, the Prosperity Government provided food items and financial support.

In his address, Acting Vice President-General, Bayelsa State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yahaya Okee, expressed appreciation to God for giving the Muslim community in the state the privilege to witness and participate in this year’s Ramadan fast.

Alhaji Okee noted that the celebration of the Eid-El-Fitri marked the end of Ramadan fast which symbolised spiritual growth, a time for reconciliation, show of gratitude to God as well as the Governor Douye Diri-led administration for its support and leadership.

He also praised the Prosperity Government, stating that the Muslim family in the state were appreciative of the massive support given them, particularly the provision of food items and cash gifts during their festive periods.

The Muslim cleric appealed to the state government to rehabilitate their secretariat in the state.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa