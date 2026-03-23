Niger Delta
Diri Tasks Muslims On Peace-building … Hails Eid-el-Fitr Celebration
The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored leaders and adherents of the Islamic faith to use the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-fitr to promote love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.
The event, referred to as Holy Month of Ramadan, began February 18, 2026, and is practiced annually by the Muslim faithful for spiritual growth.
He stated this on Thursday when he hosted the Muslim community in the state to a state dinner to mark the celebrations symbolising the end of the fast in Government House, Yenagoa.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Akpe, he urged Muslims to demonstrate love to both God and man, forgiveness, exhibit peaceful conduct and compassion, which he noted were the cardinal teachings of Islam.
He said as the Muslim faithfuls gather for prayers and other activities, they should reflect and appraise their conduct, particularly in peace-building, because in the absence of peace there would be no meaningful development.
Diri congratulated the Muslims on their successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and urged them to uphold the virtues of love, peace and sacrifice for the common good as espoused by Prophet Mohammed.
“On behalf of the Governor, His Excellency Governor Douye Diri, l want to thank you for all you have been doing in terms of promoting peaceful coexistence in the state. But we want you to have the conviction and acknowledge that it is time to demonstrate actionable peace.
“Bayelsa State has been adjudged the most peaceful state in the country and so we want our Muslim community in the state to do more in exuding love and peaceful conduct in order for Bayelsa to consolidate that position through your contributions.
“We want you to reflect on the importance of peace because without peace, there can be no development; people will live in fear and your purpose cannot be achieved.
“Endeavour to make peace within and outside your religion in all you do. This government does not segregate”, he said.
Responding to their requests, including a state secretariat and an 18-seater bus to the Muslim family in the state, Senator Diri assured that government would address them within limits of available resources.
Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Godspower Asingba, explained that the Ramadan fast was one of the significant events in the calendar of the Muslim faith for spiritual revival.
He said the state government had been supportive of the Muslim community in the state, noting that at the commencement of the Ramadan fast, the Prosperity Government provided food items and financial support.
In his address, Acting Vice President-General, Bayelsa State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yahaya Okee, expressed appreciation to God for giving the Muslim community in the state the privilege to witness and participate in this year’s Ramadan fast.
Alhaji Okee noted that the celebration of the Eid-El-Fitri marked the end of Ramadan fast which symbolised spiritual growth, a time for reconciliation, show of gratitude to God as well as the Governor Douye Diri-led administration for its support and leadership.
He also praised the Prosperity Government, stating that the Muslim family in the state were appreciative of the massive support given them, particularly the provision of food items and cash gifts during their festive periods.
The Muslim cleric appealed to the state government to rehabilitate their secretariat in the state.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
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Niger Delta
Otu Recommits To Support For Navy
Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has said his administration will continue to collaborate with the navy for effective protection of the waterways.
Otu stated this when the Commandant, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Victory, Commodore Shuaib Ahmed, visited him in Calabar.
The Governor described the visit as critical to consolidating the partnership between Cross River State and the navy.
“Peace and stability remain non-negotiable prerequisites for the progress of the state.
“So, this visit reaffirms our shared resolve to keep the state safe and secured through sustained collaboration,” he said.
Otu stated that security remained the foundation for meaningful development in every society.
“No society prospers in the midst of insecurity. As a state, our development vision depends on peace, order and collective vigilance,” he said.
The Governor commended the Navy for the level of professionalism being exuded by its personnel in the discharge of their duties.
He said the Navy’s efforts had hugely boosted investor confidence and strengthened the state’s economic environment.
The Governor assured the Navy of the state government’s continued support towards enhanced operation.
Earlier, Ahmed explained that the visit followed the military tradition of familiarizing with authorities upon assumption of duties.
He stated that it was crucial to align naval operations with the strategic priorities of the state government.
The naval chief thanked the state government for its support to the force, saying, “your support has helped us immensely in achieving targets”
The Commandant further said there was need to strengthen infrastructure and communication systems in order to address evolving security challenges.
“Operationalising key naval facilities will improve our capacity to tackle maritime crimes.
“The Navy is committed to supporting the state in ensuring the safety and security of the waterways.
“We shall continue to promote peace while enabling the residents to carry out their lawful activities without fear,” he said.
Niger Delta
Community Praises Diri, Ogbuku On Projects Execution … Prioritises Security, Dev
The Agbura Community of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has again lauded the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and the Managing-Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, over infrastructure projects executed in the community.
Speaking with newsmen midweek in Yenagoa, its Chairman, Community Development Committee, Mr. Tribunal Egba, hailed the Governor for the successful completion of the abandoned Oxbow lake-Agbura Road project and others within the Community.
He also eulogized the NDDC MD for the construction of new lodge in the community for serving Corps members as well as plans to execute other projects.
Mr. Egba added that the completion of the Oxbow Lake-Agbura Road has given the community facelift, while also pleading with the government and the interventionist agency to award shore protection contract in the community to save it from the perennial floodings experienced in the fast urbanizing town.
Similarly, the community’s leadership has given assurances that it will continue to give priority to development and security of lives and property.
The CDC helmsman promised to strengthen the existing community vigilante group, while also stressing that the age-long synergy between the community and security agencies would be improved upon to get rid of crime and criminalities in the area.
“As a community, we’re so thankful to Governor Diri for constructing the abandoned Oxbow Lake-Agbura Road project. We’re also glad with the level of infrastructural development ongoing in other parts of the state, courtesy of the Diri-led administration.
“We also like to laud the MD/CEO, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for the construction of a befitting Corpers lodge for Corps members serving in this community.
“Our priority as a community now is to protect these infrastructure projects. We’ll continue to work in synergy with all security agencies to make sure there’s peace and development”, the CDC leadership said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Delta Shocked Over Death Of Chief Protocol Officer
Delta State Government has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of Mr. Sunny Kotor, Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to the State Government.
Kotor, a renowned Master of Ceremony at state functions, reportedly slumped and passed away last Friday.
In a statement signed by the Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in Warri on Saturday, his passing was described as “a profound loss; not only to his family, but to the Government and people of Delta State who benefited immensely from his professionalism, composure, and unmistakable presence at official engagements.
“He brought dignity, structure, and excellence to every function he handled, leaving behind a standard that will be difficult to forget,” the statement added.
The Commissioner noted that “every passing is indeed a sobering reminder of how fragile and fleeting life can be,” extending heartfelt condolences to Kotor’s family, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of working with him.
The statement prayed that God would grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.
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