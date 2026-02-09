Youth Olympics preparation Gears up

Preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games have entered full delivery phase, with venue works and operational readiness advancing as the Games year begins.

The update was presented to the 145th International Olympic Committee Session by Dakar 2026 Organising Committee President Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye and General Coordinator Ibrahima Wade.

Coordination Commission Chair Humphrey Kayange highlighted the great progress and tangible momentum towards the Games while noting that priorities would be monitored and systematically addressed.

Venue renovations are designed to support long-term access for young athletes, while the Youth Olympic Village will subsequently be turned into student accommodation.

“We are now in Games year, with exactly 270 days to go until the Opening Ceremony,” Ndiaye told IOC members, stressing that preparations are underpinned by strengthened governance and close-monitoring framework established with the IOC and Games delivery partners.

Wade expressed confidence in meeting deadlines, saying the Olympic Village, track and field stadium, and swimming facility will be ready by March, with venuisation set for May.

“The excitement is there for the continent. I think it’s monumental that the Games are coming to Africa for the first time,” Kayange said.

He noted that government support increased significantly at the end of last year, with different ministries coming together to ensure work is monitored on a weekly basis towards completion.

Public engagement continues to build through milestone celebrations, including the One-Year-To-Go festivities and the fourth edition of the Dakar en Jeux festival.

The Dakar 2026 OMEGA countdown clock now provides a daily reminder in the heart of the capital.

Through the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy, nearly 200 of the 400 available places are currently filled, with participants from 25 African National Olympic Committees set to join the organising committee.

The Jambaar26 volunteer programme, launched in December, aims to mobilise 6,000 volunteers across Senegal.

“Beyond the sports venues and accommodation, the legacy of Dakar 2026 will be formidable, trained young human capital across Africa,” Kayange said.

The arrival of the Olympic flame in September will be marked by a nationwide tour across all 14 regions of Senegal and local celebrations across the continent.