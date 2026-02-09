Tornadoes Set For NPFL exit over Stadium Ban

Niger Tornadoes have threatened to withdraw from the Nigeria Premier Football League after the league body banned the Bako Kantagora Stadium in Minna from hosting top-flight matches, Tidesports source reports.

The chairman of the Niger State Sports Commission, Danjuma Masu, described the decision as unfair and unjust, accusing the authorities of targeting the club through what he alleged were politically motivated actions.

Speaking in Minna while addressing members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Masu said the directive forcing the club to relocate its home fixtures outside the state was driven by personal and selfish interests.

“Not that the stadium is bad,” Masu said.

The issue raised is about camera angles, and that can be fixed within one week. Playing politics with sports is unacceptable and should be discouraged.”

Masu insisted that the Niger State Stadium compares favourably with many approved venues across the country, arguing that it is better than at least ten other stadiums currently hosting league matches.

He called on the league to immediately reverse the decision, warning that the club could be forced to pull out of the competition if the ban remains in place.

“Rescheduling of Tornadoes’ matches to other states is politically motivated, personal and driven by selfish interests,” he said as relayed by Tidesports source. .

The state may withdraw the club from the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), if the situation does not improve.”

The Nigeria Premier Football League had earlier announced the ban on the Bako Kantagora Stadium, declaring the venue unfit under new broadcast and television rights agreements that require higher technical and infrastructural standards.

In a letter dated January 30, 2026, and signed by the league’s chief operating officer, Davidson Owumi, Niger Tornadoes were informed that the stadium no longer meets the requirements to stage league fixtures under the new broadcast framework.

As a result, the club was directed to relocate its remaining home matches for the season and choose an alternative venue between the Rasheed Yekini Main Bowl in Ilorin and the Jos Zaria Road Stadium. The league warned that failure to communicate a choice within the stipulated timeframe would lead to a venue being allocated on the club’s behalf.

Despite the directive, Niger Tornadoes were permitted to host their matchday 24 fixture, a 2–2 draw against Bendel Insurance, at the Kantagora venue due to the short notice of the decision. The relocation order is expected to take effect from the subsequent home games.

The club is now expected to move to the newly renovated Lafia City Stadium in Nasarawa for future home fixtures until the Kantagora Stadium meets the conditions set by the league board.

After their away match against Ikorodu City in Lagos on Sunday (today), Niger Tornadoes are scheduled to host Rivers United, Warri Wolves and Kano Pillars away from Minna.