News
S’Court Gets New Justice As CJN Swears In Oyewole, Wednesday
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Wednesday swear in Justice Joseph Oyewole as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 2pm at Courtroom Two of the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.
The court urged guests to adhere strictly to the court’s protocols and security measures.
This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande.
The court described Oyewole’s appointment as a step towards reinforcing the capacity of the apex court to deliver fair and timely judgments.
Recall that Oyewole was, until his elevation, a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division, and joins the apex court bench as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary.
The National Judicial Council recommended Oyewole for the position alongside 35 others for various judicial offices, following its 110th meeting held on January 13, 2026, and presided over by Justice Kekere-Ekun.
The statement partly read, “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, will on Wednesday, 25th February, 2026, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA.”
According to the statement, Oyewole served with distinction at the Court of Appeal and as Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division prior to his elevation.
“His appointment underscores the commitment of the Nigerian judiciary to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and strengthening the bench with experienced and dedicated jurists. He brings a wealth of legal expertise and integrity to the apex court to further enhance its capacity to deliver fair and timely judgments,” the statement added.
The apex court further described the swearing-in as “another significant step in rejuvenating the judiciary and ensuring the continued delivery of justice in line with the highest standards of integrity, competence, and impartiality.”
The Supreme Court reiterated its commitment to justice, fairness and judicial independence for the benefit of Nigerians.
PDP Kicks As APC Wins FCT Council Polls
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a special legal team to handle election petitions arising from last Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory.
This comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
The Tide reports that the council elections were held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, across all six FCT area councils, including Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.
Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
In a statement issued yesterday by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party congratulated its candidates, who emerged winners in the chairmanship and councilor elections.
The opposition party acknowledged the victories, noting that the number of wins was lower than expected but significant given the alleged irregularities during the polls.
“We specifically congratulate the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim, and the councillors who have been declared successful by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“This victory, though less in number than we anticipated, is particularly gladdening because it is against the background of unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics, and brazen executive brigandage,” the statement read.
Ememobong claimed that there are reports and video evidence indicating voter intimidation and unlawful conduct that influenced the outcome of the elections.
“Reports and video evidence abound where armed security personnel were used to cart away result sheets in polling units, intimidate voters, and unduly influence the outcome of the elections.”
To address complaints and litigations arising from the polls, he said the party has set up a legal team headed by its National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u, Esq.
The statement urged candidates with legitimate grievances to contact the Legal Adviser promptly, as delays could jeopardise their chances in election petition cases.
“The incredible voter apathy in these polls is a direct response to the anti-people Electoral Act 2026, where the people have completely lost faith in the electoral outcomes from elections conducted under this Act.
“These Local Council polls may just be a foreshadowing of the forthcoming general elections in 2027 if changes are not urgently made,” the statement added.
The PDP called on the National Assembly and the President to take corrective action to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.
News
Fubara Mourns Senator Mpigi
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden passage of Senator Barinada Mpigi, the Senator representing South East Senatorial District of Rivers State.
In a tribute to mourn the deceased, Governor Fubara described Mpigi as a brother, a consummate politician and one of the leading lights in Rivers State.
He said that Mpigi died at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of Rivers State and prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.
The governor commiserated with his immediate family, the Rivers South East Senatorial District and the Senate at large, asking them to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life and impacted positively on the people.
Senator Mpigi died at the age of 64. Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.
News
Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of FCT Kano, Rivers Elections
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory and the states of Kano and Rivers.
This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.
The Tide reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted elections in the six FCT area councils, as well as by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, and the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.
The polls involved chairmanship and councillorship positions across the FCT’s six area councils, including Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and Abaji.
State constituency by-elections were also held in Kano Municipal and Ungogo of Kano State, and Ahoada East II and Khana II in Rivers State.
In FCT, INEC declarations so far show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
In the by-elections, the APC recorded victories in both Rivers and Kano State seats.
The President urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication, describing the mandate given to them by the people as “a sacred trust.”
He specifically “commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing APC.”
Tinubu further congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as the Kano and Rivers State leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls.
“President Tinubu lauds the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.
“He further commends the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.
“President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of the elections further strengthens democratic culture and institutions and calls on INEC to continue improving its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes,” the statement added.
There was, however, a low voter turnout in the elections, with opposition parties alleging unlawful conduct.
The PDP has inaugurated a special legal team to handle election petitions arising from the FCT Area Council elections.
