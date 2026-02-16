RSG Restates Commitment To Tackle Fire Incidents  …Allays Fears Over Fire Incident At State Secretariat 

Rivers State Government says it is building a formidable fire service for the state that could fight fire and other emergencies anywhere it occurs.

This is as the government allayed fear over a minor fire incident which occurred at the state secretariat last Friday.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Special Duties, Mr Sokari George, stated this this while declaring closed a five day “Appliance operation training for newly employed truck drivers”, at the Rivers State Fire Service in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

The Permanent Secretary said the training was in line with the commitment of the Fubara’s administration to mitigate against destructive fire incidences with a view to protecting critical State infrastructure and also saving lives.

“We are building a formidable Rivers State Fire Service that could fight fire and any emergencies anywhere it occurs in the State.

“The Governor has directed that we have to mitigate against destructive fire outbreaks, we have to protect critical state infrastructure “he said.

He urged the newly employed drivers to brace up for the challenges ahead, assuring that response time to any distress call will be minimal from now on.

He said having been absorbed into the civil service, it behooves on the new recruits to take their jobs seriously, adding that there must be a difference between when they were casual staff and now that they have been absorbed into the service.

George said the occasion was not only to equip them with necessary skills, but prepare them for a new work ethics in line with the policy of the present administration.

“We are here to tell the State that our governor is prepared to mitigate against emergencies, fire outbreaks and other emergencies that are life threatening,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has allayed fears over a minor fire incident which occurred last Friday at the state secretariat.

Investigation by The Tide revealed that the fire occurred at the 7th floor of Block A, but was quickly put off before the arrival of the State fire service.

Eyewitness told newsmen that the incident was caused by electric surge.

George confirmed the incident but quickly added that there is no need for panic as it has been brought under control.

He said neither property nor lives were lost.

The Permanent Secretary also confirmed that the fire incident was caused by electric surge, stating that a fire service vehicle needs to be stationed permanently at the state secretariat especially with the ongoing renovation of the secretariat.

By: John Bibor