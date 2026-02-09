RSG Committed To Cancer Reduction -Health Commissioner

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Rivers State Branch, has expanded its humanitarian footprint in Rivers State with the formal inauguration of student volunteers at Command Children School (CCS), Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, marking a significant step in promoting humanitarian values among young Nigerians.

The ceremony, which took place at the school premises, officially admitted CCS students into the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

The Rivers State Branch Representative of the Red Cross Society, Mr Noah Idegbesor, disclosed this in his opening remarks at the occasion.

In a symbolic display, the students marched to the flag stand alongside members of the high table and the Branch Representative, where the Red Cross flag was hoisted, signifying the school’s full induction into the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

With the flag raised, CCS was formally declared a member institution of the NRCS.

As part of the inauguration, a certificate of affiliation was presented to the school by the Nigerian Red Cross Society and received on behalf of the school by the Head Teacher, Mrs Onwuzuruigbo Taiwo.

Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, the Acting Director, Nigerian Army 6 Division Education Services, Port Harcourt, Lt. Col. A. Sadiq, described the event as very unique and significant.

Represented by Staff Sergeant Arisa Eberechi, the Director assured of the support of his team in ensuring success of the endeavour.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, Mr Zuru Daniel, said the establishment of the Red Cross unit in the school was a welcome development and assured of the support of the body to ensure its sustainability.

The event also featured a parade by the volunteers, freewill donations from dignitaries and parents in attendance, underscoring community support for the humanitarian initiative.

Speaking earlier, the Head Teacher, Mrs Onwuzuruigbo Taiwo, described the inauguration as an emotional and fulfilling moment.

“It was awesome. We thought it would not be possible, but today it was glorious,” she said.

Taiwo explained that the school’s participation in the Red Cross Society began when management decided to introduce clubs and societies.

“I told my assistant that I wanted the Red Cross to be one of them. The Red Cross signifies many things; it is service to humanity,” she added.

Also, the Assistant Head Teacher, Mrs Bawo Agbana, expressed appreciation to dignitaries, officials of the Nigerian Red Cross Society and parents for their support and presence.

The Assistant Head Teacher (Administration) described the programme as overwhelming and exciting, expressing gratitude to God for its success.

She said the school’s decision to embrace the Red Cross Society was driven by the need to instill values of love, kindness and service in children from an early age.

“Our impression of the Red Cross is being good to people, showing love and kindness. As the children grow, we want to build the spirit of humanity in them so they can show love and care in school, their communities and Nigeria at large,” she said, adding that early training was crucial given current challenges in the country.

She also delivered the closing remark, after which a photo session was held with the newly inaugurated student volunteers.

Other dignitaries at the occasion include Chairman, Python Officers’ Mess, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Chief Dan Harrison, and the Sualla 1 of Adagbabiri Kingdom, Chief Col. K. Agbana (Rtd.),

Speaking in an interview at the event, 10-year-old primary five pupil, Precious Ote, said she volunteered to join the Red Cross Society because of her desire to help and care for people.

Similarly, 11-year-old Eno Marvellous of Primary Four expressed excitement at becoming a member of the Red Cross Society, noting that her hope is “to save” lives.

The inauguration highlights ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Red Cross Society to nurture a culture of volunteerism, compassion and humanitarian service among schoolchildren in Port Harcourt and beyond.