Rivers earn N1bn from Champions League crashout

Nigeria’s sole representative in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League group stage, Rivers United, have earned approximately N1bn despite finishing bottom of Group A, Tidesports source reports. .

The Pride of Rivers concluded their campaign on Saturday with defeat away to RS Berkane, a result that confirmed an already certain elimination and capped what stands as one of the club’s most disappointing continental outings for any Nigerian club.

Rivers managed just one point from six matches, recording five defeats and a solitary draw, while losing all their home fixtures in Uyo.

Their struggles were laid bare on matchday five when title holders Pyramids FC produced a commanding second-half performance to overturn a first-half deficit and claim a 4-1 victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Under the current CAF prize structure for the 2025/26 season, clubs finishing fourth in the group stage receive $700,000, while participation in the preliminary rounds earns an additional $50,000.

Rivers’ fourth-place finish therefore brought in $700,000, equivalent to N947,501,254 at an exchange rate of N1,353 to the dollar, taking their total earnings for the campaign to $750,000, approximately N1,015,179,915.

The financial windfall comes despite their on-field struggles, as the club failed to register a single victory in the group stage.

The early exit also dents Nigeria’s continental performance, although the country retains its 12th position in the CAF rankings, the final slot guaranteeing four representatives in the 2026/27 CAF club competitions.

Remo Stars were Nigeria’s only other entrant in this season’s competition but exited during the preliminary stages after suffering a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their participation earned them $50,000, equivalent to N67,678,661.

While Rivers United’s campaign ended in disappointment, the prize money offers some financial consolation as the club turns its attention back to domestic competition and rebuilding for future continental engagements.